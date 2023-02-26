Facto Gamer's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more details

Facto Gamer is one of numerous Indian Free Fire YouTubers that have exceeded the 1 million subscriber milestone, owing to the game's popularity in the country. His content generally addresses potential and existing events and other game-related content such as ability tests, tricks, and more.

The channel currently stands at 1.09 million, and this number hasn't changed a lot in quite a while. Besides his regular content, he has tried his hand at short videos related to the battle royale title.

Facto Gamer's Free Fire MAX ID

Facto Gamer's Free Fire MAX ID is 444823389, and his IGN is GS_Bhaizan. The YouTuber is the leader of the 4 BROTHERS guild in the game, whose ID is 3000860528. He has accomplished the Master tier in BR-Ranked Season 32 and Heroic in CS-Ranked Season 17.

His stats in Free Fire MAX as of February 26, 2023, are as follows:

BR Career stats

Facto Gamer has 27k frags in the squad matches (Image via Garena)

The Facto Gamer has completed 2041 solo encounters and was an unstoppable force in 65 games, recording a win rate of 3.18%. He has taken down 3255 eliminations, contributing towards a K/D ratio of 1.65.

He has also registered 135 first-place finishes in 1811 duo games, which boils down to a win rate of 7.45%. The content creator has recorded 3180 kills with a K/D ratio of 1.90.

Finally, the Facto Gamer has accrued 2188 Booyahs in 8803 squad games, upholding a win rate of 24.85%. He has chalked up 27254 kills in the process, converting to a K/D ratio of 4.12.

BR Ranked stats

The content creator has failed to play any solo matches (Image via Garena)

The internet star has played 12 duo matches and worked to victory in one instance, retaining a win rate of 8.33%. While registering 39 frags in the process, he maintained a K/D ratio of 3.55.

Lastly, Facto Gamer has featured in 269 squad games in Free Fire MAX Ranked Season 32 and has prevailed over the opponents 64 times, securing a win rate of 23.79%. He defeated 994 opponents, retaining a K/D ratio of 4.85.

Note: Facto Gamer's Free Fire Max stats were recorded when writing the article. These stats will change as he features in more matches in the game.

Monthly income

Facto Gamer's estimated monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

As per estimates on Social Blade, the Facto Gamer YouTube channel is likely to generate monthly revenue of $62 and $997. With the current viewership, the earnings figure for the entire year is forecasted to be between $747 and $12K.

YouTube channel

More than 1000 engaging Free Fire-related videos on Facto Gamer's YouTube channel have collectively been viewed, with over 150 million views. Over the last few years, this consistent effort has leaped him over the 1 million subscriber milestone.

The YouTube channel reached over 600k subscribers in mid-2021, crossing 1 million by the start of 2022. Since then, the growth has been stagnant, hovering around the same mark. Facto Gamer has failed to gain any subscribers during the previous 30 days. However, his videos have been watched 249.16k times over the same duration.

