50 best pet names in Free Fire (February 2023)

Pets are one of the many intricate elements of Free Fire, as they possess unique skills that enhance the overall gameplay. The game features over 25 of these, providing plenty of variety to suit any playing style.

Furthermore, these companions offer plenty of customizable options, including action and skin, which can generally be acquired from the store. You can even change the pet's name as per your preference, and this text can include various fonts and symbols.

The following sections in the article list the best pet names to use in 2023, alongside the procedure to alter them.

Best Free Fire pet names to use in February 2023

1) ᗷᑌᒪᒪᗴ丅

2) ✿Ｐｒｉｎｃｅ✿

3) 𒆜ᴘʜᴏᴇɴɪx𒆜

4) ᴍᴀʀᴇ

5) ₳Ɽ₲Ø₦

6) ΞCLIPSΞ

7) нυитєя

8) ☆KING☆

9) σℓ∂

10) PINKツ

11) ƦЄƛƤ

12) ŦŘΔSH

13) ░G░R░I░M░

14) Mᴀɴɪᴀ

15) ⊕⊕

16) B͢o͢l͢t͢

17) ʀօɮօȶ

18) ДCФ

19) 千尺乇ㄚ

20) DollaR

21) 1ṄV1Ṡ1ɮŁe

22) ʀɛӼ

23) Pᵣᵢ𝘴ᗰₐ

24) CʅAɯ

25) FLΛMEֆ

26) NØ

27) Ⓝⓔⓡⓞ

28) ғυяισυs

29) COLD™

30) ㄎひマ

31) SHI€LD

32) I ★ V ★ Y

33) ﾚ⊕ηε

34) V͙i͙l͙e͙

35) 丨匚ㄖ几

36) 卄 乇 卂 ㄒ

37) ☆ 丅Ꭵ丅ᗩᑎ ☆

38) ֆքɛƈȶ

39) βŁ00Đ

40) sparroW

41) pšψςh

42) ҜIИGS

43) RED⁹⁹⁹

44) ΛꆰᴜΛ

45) VEИ0M

46) NAD3™

47) ｔｏｘｉｃ

48) ᴡʀᴇᴄᴋ

49) ΔŞŦŘΔ

50) NᵢNⱼₐ

Besides the names provided above, you can also create your own names. However, Garena has set a few restrictions, as the name can only include 12 characters, including symbols. Additionally, you are also advised to avoid expletives or restricted words while coming up with a new name.

Steps to change pet name in Free Fire

Changing the pet's name is not free. Hence, for any change, you must spend diamonds. To change the name of your pet in Free Fire, follow the steps that have been outlined below:

Step 1: Access the pet section in Free Fire by clicking on the corresponding option from the menu on the left.

Step 2: Select the desired pet and click the edit icon beside the existing name.

Step 3: A change nickname dialog box will appear.

Step 4: Enter the new name for your pet in the dialog box and then click on the bottom to change the nickname.

Changing the pet's name for the first time is free. However, any subsequent change entails the expenditure of 200 diamonds. As a result, double-check the input before confirming the name.

Also, spending diamonds to change the pet's name is one of the worst ways to spend diamonds; therefore, getting it right the first time is better.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions, Indian players should refrain from playing Free Fire.

