Jecks Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more

Jecks Gaming is among the Indian content creators who have benefitted from the popularity of Free Fire MAX, and he currently has over one million subscribers. His channel mainly focuses on providing updates on events, both upcoming and ongoing, in the battle royale title.

In addition to his YouTube channel, he also runs a separate channel for short videos that currently has 300 subscribers. Apart from his YouTube followers, Jecks Gaming also has 11.7k followers on Instagram, despite not making any posts on the platform yet.

Exploring Jecks Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, and more details

Jecks Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID is 966844228, and his IGN is ShivayYT. The YouTuber is not part of any guild in the battle royale title. He is ranked Bronze in BR-Ranked Season 32 and CS-Ranked Season 17.

His stats in Free Fire MAX as of February 24, 2023 are as follows:

BR Career stats

Jecks Gaming's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Jecks Gaming has played 941 solo games and remained undefeated 65 times, adding to a win rate of 6.90%. He has chalked up 1697 eliminations with a K/D ratio of 1.94.

The YouTuber has also participated in 2851 duo games and has 164 wins, resulting in a win rate of 5.75%. He has eliminated 4895 opponents in the process with a K/D ratio of 1.82.

The internet star has won 182 out of 1459 squad games, contributing towards a win rate of 12.47%. He upholds a KD ratio of 2.03 and has 2589 kills in the mode.

BR Ranked stats

The content creator has failed to play a single BR-Ranked game (Image via Garena)

He has not competed in any ranked games in the current Free Fire MAX season.

CS Career stats

He has contested in 933 Clash Squad matches to date (Image via Garena)

The content creator has been a part of 933 Clash Squad matches and has 515 wins, resulting in a win rate of 32.96%. With 4223 eliminations under his belt, the internet star has retained a KDA of 1.91.

Monthly income

He has gained 10k subscribers and 701.002k views (Image via Social Blade)

According to the estimates on Social Blade, the content creator's monthly income is between $175 and $2.8k. Similarly, the revenue for the entire year lies within the range of $2.1k and $33.6k.

YouTube channel

Jecks Gaming is a well-known name in the Indian Free Fire MAX community, with a strong following of players who turn to the channel for updates on upcoming events. With over 540 videos, the channel has accumulated an impressive 50.34 million views.

In terms of growth, the channel has seen steady monthly increases, going from under 200k subscribers in April 2021 to surpassing 500k by the end of the year. As of the latter part of 2022, the channel has crossed the one million subscriber mark. Over the last 30 days, Jecks Gaming has gained 10k new subscribers and received over 701k views.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes