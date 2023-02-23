Gyan Gaming vs. Aditech: Who has better Free Fire MAX stats in 2023?

Many Free Fire players have pursued careers in content creation due to the massive popularity of the battle royale title. Two of the most successful content creators to emerge from the Indian FF community are Gyan Sujan, aka Gyan Gaming, and Aditech.

Gyan Gaming has a subscriber count of 14.5 million and a total view count of more than 2.18 billion on YouTube. Meanwhile, Aditech has 8.39 million subscribers and over 809 million views.

Gyan Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Gyan Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID is 70393167, and his IGN is “_GyanSujan_.” His stats are as follows:

BR Career

Gyan Gaming's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Gyan Gaming has made 1468 match appearances in the solo mode and has 160 wins to his name, translating to a win rate of 10.89%. He has killed 2414 enemies for a K/D ratio of 1.85.

The YouTuber has also participated in 2240 duo matches, winning 510 and securing a win rate of 22.76%. With 6113 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 3.53.

Gyan Gaming has played 19165 squad matches and has 6836 Booyahs under his belt, maintaining a win rate of 35.66%. He has 68830 kills and a K/D ratio of 5.58.

BR Ranked

Gyan Gaming's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Gyan Gaming has only played one ranked squad match in Free Fire MAX but has no wins or kills. Apart from this match, he has not competed in the ranked duo or solo modes.

Aditech’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Aditech’s Free Fire MAX ID is 779084851, and his IGN is “ADITECH.” Listed below are his stats in the game:

BR Career

Aditech's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Aditech has played 2132 solo matches, outclassing his enemies in 219 for a win rate of 10.27%. With 4079 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 2.13.

The content creator has also featured in 2283 duo matches, recording 222 victories and a win rate of 9.72%. He has bagged 4516 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.19.

Aditech has 2330 Booyahs in 5773 squad matches, resulting in a win rate of 40.36%. He has 15709 eliminations and a K/D ratio of 4.56.

BR Ranked

Aditech's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Aditech has engaged in seven solo matches in the current ranked season but has zero wins. With a K/D ratio of 3.71, he has 26 kills.

The internet personality has also featured in seven ranked duo matches but failed to get a Booyah. He has eight frags and a K/D ratio of 1.14.

Aditech has played 162 ranked squad games and has 30 victories to his name, making his win rate 18.51%. With a K/D ratio of 5.49, he has 725 kills.

Gyan Gaming vs Aditech: Comparing the stats of the two YouTubers

Gyan Gaming Aditech Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 1468 2240 19165 2132 2283 5773 Wins 160 510 6836 219 222 2330 Win rate 10.89% 22.76% 35.66% 10.27% 9.72% 40.36% Kills 2414 6113 68830 4079 4516 15709 K/D ratio 1.85 3.53 5.58 2.13 2.19 4.56

Based on the BR Career stats, Gyan Gaming has a better win rate in the solo mode, while Aditech has a higher K/D ratio. It is the opposite in squad matches, as Aditech has a higher win rate, while Gyan Gaming boasts a superior K/D ratio. In the duo mode, Gyan Gaming has the edge in terms of both win rate and K/D ratio.

It is not possible to compare the ranked stats of the two content creators as Gyan Gaming hasn’t played enough matches.

Disclaimer: The Free Fire MAX stats of Gyan Gaming and Aditech were recorded at the time of writing. They will likely change as the YouTubers play more matches in the battle royale game.

