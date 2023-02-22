Magilchi 97 FF’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, monthly income, and more

Due to the popularity of Free Fire MAX in India, content creators nationwide have been able to prosper with game-related videos in a variety of languages, including Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. Magilchi 97 FF is an emerging YouTuber who creates videos in Tamil.

His channel has over 415k subscribers, steadily increasing in recent months. Players can tune into his channel to enjoy incredible and precise Free Fire gameplay in the higher echelons.

Magilchi 97 FF's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, and other details

Magilchi 97 FF's Free Fire MAX ID is 104299251. He's ranked Grandmaster tier in BR-Ranked Season 32 and pushed through the Masters in the CS-Ranked Season 17.

The content creator is also part of the KPS Gamers guild, whose ID is 66677717. Magilchi 97 FF's stats within Free Fire MAX are as follows:

BR Career stats

Magilchi 97 FF's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Magilchi has participated in 1359 solo games and has come out undefeated 146 times, equaling a win rate of 10.74%. With 2775 frags, he has secured a K/D ratio of 2.29.

Magilchi contested in 1873 duo contests and piled up 311 victories, securing a win rate of 16.60%. He finished 4008 opponents to secure a K/D ratio of 2.57.

Coming to squad mode, the content creator has bettered the opponents 6989 of the 22069 times, culminating in a win rate of 31.66%. He has chalked up 86301 frags, notching a K/D ratio of 5.72.

BR Ranked stats

Magilchi 97 FF's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

The internet star has found himself in nine solo-ranked games this Free Fire MAX season and bettered the opponents only once to average a win rate of 11.11%. With 42 eliminations in the process, he has registered a K/D ratio of 5.25.

Magilchi 97 FF has also played one duo game, stacking up nine kills in the match to avail a K/D ratio of 9. However, he is yet to claim a win in that mode.

The YouTuber has made 691 appearances in squad games and finished ahead of his opponents 304 times, attributing to a win rate of 43.99%. He has secured 4640 kills at a K/D ratio of 11.99.

Note: Magilchi 97 FF's stats were recorded while writing the article. The numbers are subject to change as he features in more games in Free Fire MAX.

Monthly income

Magilchi 97 FF's estimated monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, the YouTuber is expected to earn between $247 and $4K monthly. Similarly, the projection for the whole year may be between $3,500 and $47.5k.

YouTube channel

Magilchi 97 FF has posted more than 400 videos on his eponymous channel, which has racked up 34 million views and a massive following. The channel had roughly 45k subscribers in July 2021, but by the end of the year, the total had already crossed 240k.

This number has recently surpassed 400k subscribers in 2023. Even during the last 30 days, Magilchi 97 FF channel has gained 5k subscribers. In contrast, his videos have been viewed over 989.24k times during the same period.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes