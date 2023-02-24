Free Fire MAX Hide and Seek mode: How to play, rules, duration and more

Free Fire MAX, a battle royale title that can be played on mobile phones, has quickly gained immense popularity among users worldwide. Developers Garena has been generous to their global player base by providing exclusive rewards such as characters and skins in recent updates.

Last week, Free Fire MAX fulfilled the long-standing request of their fans by introducing the Hide and Seek mode, which has been highly sought after on internet forums.

With this feature, we’ll dive into the details.

A sneak peek at the latest Hide and Seek mode in Free Fire MAX

The first key rule to remember is that the Hide and Seek Mode is divided into two sets of teams, the hiders, and the seekers.

If the game assigns you to be a hider, you must disguise yourself as objects within the map and survive till the end.

On the other hand, the seekers must eliminate as many hiders as possible to get more points and win.

Hider gameplay

When a match commences, the Hiders turn into bushes and must find places to hide on the map. Instead of the usual firing button, hiders will get a hat-shaped icon. Upon clicking on it, they can alternate between being a bush or any other inanimate object.

An additional lock button will transform the player into an immovable object upon activating it. Hiders cannot move anywhere whenever they are in a locked state.

There’s one more icon available to the Hiders, which will transform them into a nearby insentient object. This is one of the most effective ways to confuse a seeker and avoid being spotted.

Hiders may transform into cars, boxes, crates, tables, chairs, windows, and basically any inanimate object that can be found lying on the map.

Seeker gameplay

The task of the seeker is to find and capture the hiders. If a seeker manages to find one hider, it’s up to the hider to decide whether they would like to join the seeker and help find other hiders or end the game and spectate.

To get points as a seeker, you must find and eliminate all the hiders. You’ll get guns to achieve the same. Additionally, Seekers get a button that acts as a radar. Upon activating, it lets them scan for potential hiders and put a heart-shaped mark on them.

If the marked object moves location, the seeker would know it is a hider in disguise.

Hide and Seek mode’s match duration and rules

Upon entering a Hide and Seek match in Free Fire, the game will randomly assign Hiders and Seekers. A Hide and Seek match consists of three rounds, and at the end of all the rounds, a winning team is decided (Hiders or Seekers) based on the total number of points won.

One round runs for three minutes. However, players must remember that the last minute is dubbed rush time.

During the final minutes of each round, the Seekers get the ability to move faster, and they also have unlimited ammo with them. Additionally, Jet packs prop up during rush time, which enables Seekers to scale buildings and walls in seconds.

Therefore, it is advisable to find a safe, enclosed location to hide during rush time, if you are playing as a hider.

Free Fire MAX Hide and Seek Mode: Verdict

It must be admitted that the Hide and Seek mode is an unusual addition to Free Fire for gamers who like to play shooters. Although a fair bit of strategy is involved, at most, the mode can be best enjoyed casually with a group of friends. The entire gameplay mechanics of the mode looks funny. So, try it out if you want to laugh out loud.

