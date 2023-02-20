5 best Free Fire tips to use shotguns like a pro in February 2023

Free Fire is a prodigious multiplayer shooting game focused on survival that enjoys a vast following of enthusiasts. This distinguished title proffers an exceptionally strenuous battle royale encounter, which participants can revel in across an array of maps and modes.

In Free Fire, participants can access an extensive range of firearm alternatives to vanquish their adversaries on high-octane battlegrounds. Each weapon encompasses distinctive features and, thus, is solely suitable for particular circumstances.

Among the array of arms, shotguns hold a preeminent position as one of the most lethal guns in the battle royale shooter, engineered for face-to-face combat with adversaries. Nevertheless, their operation is considerably arduous, which is quite evident. Skilled players able to acquire impeccable mastery over these firearms can outshine their counterparts and attain an invincible status akin to that of professional players.

Free Fire recommendations to wield shotguns with professional finesse

1) Always load bullets in solid cover and while moving

Shotguns possess limited ammunition capacity, which often necessitates frequent reloading. Therefore, Free Fire aficionados must acquire adept timing skills while reloading, as they risk being caught off guard otherwise.

Participants should use caution to ensure their firearm is fully loaded before combat. It is advisable to seek refuge by deploying gloo walls or hastening towards permanent edifices during a reload. In instances with no immediate cover, players should remain mobile and maneuver unpredictably until the weapon is fully reloaded.

2) Use the weapon in an effective range

Shotguns come with high damage and explosive armor penetration. It makes the weapon unbeatable in most close-range gunfights. However, the weapons lack range as the bullet spread is quite high.

Hence, players are advised to use shotguns wisely when their opponent is in the effective shooting range.

3) Master the jump-shot technique

Jump-shot maneuvers are a commonly employed shooting tactic within the Free Fire community. It entails leaping and aiming the crosshairs toward adversaries while pressing the fire button.

This stratagem is most efficacious when executed against unsuspecting rivals. Thus, players must wait until their opponents are close before deploying this technique.

The jump-shot method can also be implemented while utilizing ARs and SMGs, although shotguns are the more proficient option.

4) Use suitable characters

Free Fire boasts a vast roster of many distinctive characters, each endowed with unique capabilities and powers. Participants can judiciously harness these abilities with shotguns to enhance their gameplay. Hayato, in particular, is a highly recommended character for shotgun enthusiasts in Free Fire.

His Bushido expertise proves especially beneficial when wielded in conjunction with shotguns. It empowers players with a 10% armor penetration boost for every 10% decrease in HP, catching adversaries off-guard and turning the tide of battle in their favor.

5) Aim for the head

The best tip players can follow to deal maximum damage with a shotgun is to aim at the opponent's head. Though shotguns can knock down an enemy with a single body shot, headshots will eliminate any risk of evasion.

Players can head to the training ground and practice different aim-tracing drills to improve headshot accuracy. This will give them an edge in close-range fights and greatly enhance their gameplay.

Overall, the strategic use of shotguns in Free Fire can provide a significant advantage in gameplay, mainly when deployed with professional expertise. The five tips discussed above - mastering timing skills, seeking cover during reloads, utilizing the jump-shot technique, synergizing characters with shotgun abilities, and incorporating Hayato's Bushido skills - prove instrumental in achieving proficiency with these lethal weapons.

By incorporating these tips into their gameplay, Free Fire enthusiasts can improve their performance and stand out as formidable opponents in the battle royale arena.

Disclaimer: Due to a government-imposed ban on Free Fire in India, players in the country should avoid playing the same title. They can access their FF IDs via the non-restricted MAX version instead.

