Amitbhai vs. Aditech: Who has better Free Fire MAX stats in 2023? 

Amitbhai and Aditech are undoubtedly two of the most popular Free Fire content creators to emerge from the game’s Indian community. They regularly post videos related to the battle royale title and have established considerable fanbases on their YouTube channels.

In terms of their current statistics, Amitbhai has 13.4 million subscribers and boasts over 2.049 billion views on his Desi Gamers channel. On the flip side, Aditech presently features a subscriber count of 8.38 million while having a total view count of over 808 million.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Amitbhai’s Free Fire MAX ID is 206746194. The content creator maintains these stats in the game:

BR career

Amitbhai's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Amitbhai has participated in 4,128 solo games, winning 361 of them and maintaining a win percentage of 8.74%. He has 9,897 frags to his name, amounting to a K/D ratio of 2.62.

In the duo mode, Desi Gamers has won 865 of 5,217 matches, giving way to a win rate of 16.58%. He has also registered 14,399 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.31.

The player has competed in 9,711 squad games, and his team has secured wins in 2,671, resulting in a win ratio of 27.50%. He has accumulated exactly 27,100 eliminations in this mode, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.85.

BR ranked

Amitbhai's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In Free Fire MAX’s ongoing season, Amitbhai has played 43 solo matches and remained unbeaten in four, leading to a win rate of 9.30%. At a K/D ratio of 4.00, he has 156 kills.

The YouTuber has featured in 69 duo games and has garnered six wins, translating to a win percentage of 8.69%. He has bagged 208 kills and possesses a K/D ratio of 3.30.

Lastly, Amitbhai has played 41 squad matches and has 19 Booyahs, retaining a win ratio of 46.34%. He has notched up 203 frags as well as a K/D ratio of 9.23.

Aditech’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Aditech’s Free Fire MAX ID is 779084851. Listed below are his stats in the battle royale title:

BR career

Aditech's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Aditech has played 2,132 solo games and has won 219 of them, achieving a win percentage of 10.27%. He has 4,079 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.13.

The content creator has also competed in 2,282 duo matches and has 222 first-place finishes, translating to a win rate of 9.72%. With 4,516 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 2.19.

Coming to the squad games, Aditech has entered 5,734 games and has 2,321 victories, corresponding to a win ratio of 40.47%. He has racked up 15,497 eliminations at a K/D ratio of 4.54.

BR ranked

Aditech's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Aditech has played seven solo games in the ongoing ranked season but has failed to secure a single win. With a K/D ratio of 3.71, he has 26 kills.

The prominent personality has engaged in six duo matches as well and has had no victories. He has killed eight enemies to acquire a K/D ratio of 1.33.

Finally, the content creator has made 123 appearances in the squad mode, and his side has registered wins in 21, leading to a win percentage of 17.07%. He has 513 kills for a K/D ratio of 5.03.

Amitbhai vs. Aditech: Comparing their Free Fire stats

BR career

Amitbhai Aditech Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 4,128 5,217 9,711 2,132 2,282 5,734 Wins 361 865 2,671 219 222 2,321 Win rate 8.74% 16.58% 27.50% 10.27% 9.72% 40.47% Kills 9,897 14,399 27,100 4,079 4,516 15,497 K/D ratio 2.62 3.31 3.85 2.13 2.19 4.54

When it comes to BR career stats, Aditech has the upper hand in the squad mode, while Amitbhai is relatively better in duos. The former has a higher win rate in solo matches, whereas the latter has a higher K/D ratio.

BR ranked

Amitbhai Aditech Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 43 69 41 7 6 123 Wins 4 6 19 0 0 21 Win rate 9.30% 8.69% 46.34% 0.00% 0.00% 17.07% Kills 156 208 203 26 8 513 K/D ratio 4.00 3.30 9.23 3.71 1.33 5.03

In the ongoing ranked season, Amitbhai has the edge over Aditech in all three modes, solo, duo, and squad.

Disclaimer: Amitbhai and Aditech’s Free Fire stats were recorded while writing this article. They can change as they end up playing more matches in the game.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes