Free Fire redeem codes today (February 20, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free bundles and gun skins

Most members of the Free Fire community are free-to-play and don't wish to spend money on in-game cosmetics. This usually leads them to hunt for free methods to get their hands on premium items like skins, costumes, etc.

Redeem codes are among the many methods made available by the developers that can help players get highly sought-after cosmetics with ease. Gamers can redeem them in a matter of minutes through the Rewards Redemption Site, a particular website established by Garena. Below is a list of Free Fire redeem codes that offer bundles and gun skins.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is prohibited in India, so players from the nation must avoid playing the game on their devices. However, they may still engage in the MAX variant since it wasn’t among the suspended applications.

Free Fire redeem codes to get free bundles and gun skins (February 20, 2023)

The following are the Free Fire redeem codes that you can try utilizing to get free rewards:

Bundles

3IBBMSL7AK8G

X99TK56XDJ4X

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

FF7MUY4ME6SC

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

B3G7A22TWDR7X

Gun skins

FFCMCPSJ99S3

MCPW2D1U3XA3

MCPW3D28VZD6

UVX9PYZV54AC

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

FFCMCPSEN5MX

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

MCPW2D2WKWF2

NPYFATT3HGSQ

EYH2W3XK8UPG

V427K98RUCHZ

XZJZE25WEFJJ

HNC95435FAGJ

6KWMFJVMQQYG

BR43FMAPYEZZ

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

Note: The codes mentioned here have unknown expiry dates and server restrictions, they may or may not function for all users.

How to use Free Fire redeem codes

Many users generally get confused as they try to use redeem codes. If you are unaware of the exact steps involved in that process, you should check out the instructions provided below:

Step 1: Visit the Rewards Redemption Site using any web browser on your mobile device.

Utilize the required login option to go ahead (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Complete the sign-in procedure by employing the login option associated with your in-game account. Here are the platforms offered on the website:

Facebook

VK

Google

Apple ID

Huawei ID

Twitter

Since guest accounts do not function on the site, you will not be able to utilize them to get free rewards. This is why you must link them to any of the aforementioned platforms. To link your guest account, open the game and navigate to the in-game Settings. You'll get the option to bind your profile here.

Step 3: Insert the Free Fire redeem code into the text box carefully after logging in. This process won't work if there are errors in it

After you have entered the redeem code, click on the Confirm button (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Complete the redemption procedure by hitting the Confirm option. The website will display a dialog box soon that will notify you of the used code's redemption status.

If the developer offering you used worked, you can claim the rewards by visiting the in-game mail section. However, if the redemption fails, you may have to wait for the release of newer codes.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes