5 best tips for increasing win ratio in Garena Free Fire MAX (February 2023)

Garena Free Fire MAX is not a unique shooter game by any standard. Still, many players remain hooked owing to its engaging fast-paced gaming experience with multiple features like character abilities, weapon skins, gloo walls, and pet skills. Moreover, players don't require a fancy smartphone to enjoy FF MAX.

Despite all of its pros, the basic desire of most players in Free Fire MAX is to claim as many Booyahs as possible. Thus, FF and FF MAX players, especially beginners, try every possible trick to enhance their win ratio in the game. Although challenging, one can swiftly improve their win ratio by considering a few tips.

Note: The following list is not in any particular order and solely reflects the author's opinion.

Garena Free Fire MAX: Best tips to increase the win ratio in February 2023

1) Pick a suitable character skill

Character skills are one of the best features of Garena Free Fire MAX if players can use them to their advantage. Each ability has a different prominence during a match and is only helpful for specific playstyles. Interestingly, some characters in the game even seem useless, so the choice becomes crucial.

For example, a character like Skyler that can destroy multiple gloo walls and provide an HP gain is quite suitable for players and will be a slightly aggressive gameplay strategy. On the other hand, a character like Dimitri is ideal for a defensive strategy due to his health-restoring capabilities, especially when players are down on HP.

Thus, it is vital for one's performance during a match to select a suitable character skill or combination of skills—three passive and one active. It will further influence their match results and ultimately help them elevate their win ratio in Free Fire MAX. One can also accompany their characters with a pet for additional advantage.

2) Know your capabilities and rely on an appropriate gun

Garena Free Fire MAX offers several weapons across multiple categories, but every gun is not suitable for everyone. Some players find it easier to handle ARs or SMGs, while others rely on sniper or marksman rifles in the game to attain more kills.

Thus, everyone needs to know about their capabilities and game plan. They can make a small list of the weapons they can use effectively. Following the same path, one can do wonders in either BR or Clash Squad mode of Free Fire MAX.

3) Play with friends rather than random players

When people play in squads with random teammates, the coordination is off, leading to many errors. Hence, players often end up losing more matches than winning in FF and FF MAX, despite having decent gameplay skills. It makes the presence of friends who know one's playstyle more crucial for synergy.

Playing with regular squads instead of random ones also makes players more assured about their roles in a team. Consequently, one can conquer more games by providing or getting ample support from teammates. For better focus, one can also assume the duties of an assaulter, a support player, a medic, or anything else.

4) Try to gain an advantage during the initial stages

It does not matter if players are playing a CS mode game or a BR match; one thing that always helps is gaining the advantage in the initial phases. It helps players throughout the match while increasing the chances of Booyah, provided players maintain that advantage.

For BR mode, it is landing swiftly at a hot drop and gathering the best loot to get the better of their opponents. After collecting enough items from the landing spot and getting enough kills, one can move to another location and keep traveling along the sides of the shrinking safe zone.

In Clash Squad mode, the initial advantage means winning the first few rounds, especially the one where everyone has a pistol. Players can lurk on their enemies and execute surprise attacks. However, they can directly attack and win the round if they have confidence in their skill set.

To get an edge in CS matches, one must practice movement tricks like 360° Gloo Wall deployment in Free Fire MAX.

5) Survive in Battle Royale and attack in Clash Squad

Gaining an initial advantage in both BR and CS modes of Free Fire MAX is vital, but the priorities differ. Battle Royale requires players to survive till the final phase. At the same time, Clash Squad needs a team to remain dominant so opponents do not gain the advantage back.

Hence, the focus in the BR game should be to avoid unnecessary fights in the middle phase and keep collecting the loot. It will pay them off in the final circle, where they can also employ 360° Gloo Wall deployment. On the other hand, in Free Fire MAX's Clash Squad matches, one must use an aggressive strategy to overwhelm their enemies.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions, Indian gamers should refrain from playing Free Fire.

