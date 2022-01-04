Best Free Fire sensitivity settings to use with Dimitri

Each major update for Garena Free Fire brings something new for the fans. These additions can be a character, pet, game mode, weapon, or any other in-game item. These additions are usually teased before the update to create a buzz among Free Fire fans.

Fans witnessed the arrival of the game's last active ability character during the launch of OB29. Developers introduced Dimitri and Thiva after Free Fire's partnership with Greek/Belgian DJ Duo and brothers DVLM (Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike).

Being an active ability character, Dimitri is more prevalent in Free Fire than most passive ability characters. Hence many beginners choose Dimitri's 'Healing Heartbeat' as their primary ability.

Free Fire sensitivity settings that are ideal for Dimitri

Dimitri's ability is known as 'Healing Heartbeat' (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Dimitri's active ability is known as 'Healing Heartbeat,' which, upon activation, creates a temporary zone with 3.5 meters diameter. The created healing zone provides an HP recovery for players and allies at a rate of three points per second.

If the enemies have downed users or their in-game teammates, they can revive themselves on their own using the healing zone. The zone vanishes after the duration ends, and the cooldown timer resets.

Here are the attributes of 'Healing Heartbeat' at different levels in Free Fire:

Level 1:

Duration: 10 seconds

10 seconds CD: 85 seconds

Level 2:

Duration: 11 seconds

11 seconds CD: 80 seconds

Level 3:

Duration: 12 seconds

12 seconds CD: 75 seconds

Level 4:

Duration: 13 seconds

13 seconds CD: 70 seconds

Level 5:

Duration: 14 seconds

14 seconds CD: 65 seconds

Level 6:

Duration: 15 seconds

15 seconds CD: 60 seconds

Ideal sensitivity settings for Dimtri (Image via Garena Free Fire)

It is evident by the description of the ability that Dimitri neither gets a movement speed boost nor is he suitable for attacking gameplay strategy. Hence users don't need to make any different adjustments compared to regular settings.

The suitable sensitivity settings for players using Dimitri are given below:

General: 96-100

Red Dot: 90-94

2x Scope: 78-82

4x Scope: 56-60

Sniper Scope: 47-51

Free Look: 75-79

Also Read Article Continues below

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's views. Readers' views may differ.

Edited by Shaheen Banu