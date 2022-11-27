Best Free Fire MAX tips and tricks for 360° Gloo Wall trick

Getting Booyah in Free Fire MAX is relatively easy in lower tiers, but as a player progresses, the game becomes tougher. However, Gloo Walls are a vital part of any strategy regardless of the game mode the gamer is playing. Since learning new movement tricks can help increase the chances of a victory, knowing how to deploy a Gloo Wall at 360° is essential.

However, like any other in-game movement skill, the 360° Gloo Wall trick requires ample practice for mastery. In the following section, readers can find some tips that can help them execute the move with ease.

Note: This article reflects the personal opinions of the writer.

Most helpful Free Fire MAX tips and tricks to master

360° Gloo Wall deployment

1) Tweaking the HUD

Adjust the HUD layout (Image via Free Fire MAX)

The HUD is arguably the most fundamental aspect of any shooter game and requires a substantial amount of focus from players while they're making adjustments to it. Gamers must optimize the HUD layout to suit their grip on the device while being mindful of how far their fingers can reach.

Players who use a three-finger or four-finger claw code can find it easier to execute the trick than two-finger users. Therefore, gamers must consider shifting to at least a three-finger setup and adjusting the keys to elevate the comfort of their grip.

Once the HUD is adjusted to suit the way players hold their device, they can start practicing the 360° Gloo Wall trick on the training grounds. However, it will be helpful if gamers continue to make customizations to their control layout until they find the optimum setting.

2) Essential to work on movement

Employ the training mode to practice the trick (Image via YouTube/Gaming Sandeep)

After tweaking the HUD layout, it is essential to practice hard and work on movement. The 360° Gloo Wall trick is reliant on finger coordination. Thus, that is the area players, especially beginners, should focus on.

Once gamers are satisfied with how much they've practiced, they can move on to using the 360° Gloo Wall trick on the training grounds and then in an actual Free Fire/Free Fire MAX match. Players must also use higher sensitivity settings to ensure more responsive swiping and sliding.

3) Increasing General sensitivity

Use the highest setting for the General sensitivity (Image via Garena)

For a smooth 360° Gloo Wall deployment in Free Fire MAX, one must use the maximum General sensitivity. Players can head to the system settings in the game and set it to 100 on the Sensitivity tab. This way, they will not notice any sluggishness while swiping and sliding their fingers on the screen.

Although the 100 General sensitivity can cause instability, players can learn to handle it with some practice and real-match experience.

4) Watch videos of professionals and use the trick in an actual match

Try to use the Gloo Wall trick in an actual Free Fire MAX match (Image via YouTube/OP GAMEPLAY)

It is essential to watch plenty of videos uploaded by Free Fire MAX professional players to get a better insight into how to control the movement while executing the 360° Gloo Wall trick. Once gamers think they are ready, they should continuously use the trick in real matches.

Initially, they will find it hard to deploy the 360° Gloo Wall in an actual Free Fire MAX match. However, sooner or later, they will be able to master it.

