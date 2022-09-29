5 best Free Fire tips to hit headshots like pro players

Mastery of handling a weapon is one of the key requirements to excel in any shooter game, and Free Fire is no different. Hence, one will have to work on their movement and aim to get better results in Garena's BR shooter. Furthermore, gamers can focus on enhancing the frequency of their headshots for easy kills.

Fans often see various professional gamers scoring headshots effortlessly and frequently. However, maintaining a high frequency of hitting headshots in Free Fire is not a cakewalk, as one will have to sweat it hard in the game to reach pro-level expertise. Still, one can implement some tips to increase the number of headshots.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

5 best tips to increase headshot accuracy in Garena Free Fire

1) Learning to counter the recoil of different guns

Each gun has a different purpose, which is decided by different aspects like range, firing rate, magazine capacity, accuracy, and recoil patterns. SMGs often provide medium-level recoil with decent accuracy during combat. However, their high rate of fire often makes them unusually controllable, while their range is also low.

Hence, users must practice hard to understand the recoil pattern of each gun, be it an SMG, an AR, or any other category. Once they have learned the recoil patterns, i.e., the tendency of a weapon to go in the upward direction while pressing the fire button, they can easily counter it by swiping the crosshair downwards.

However, the speed of swiping downwards should be according to the movement in the upward direction. Although Garena Free Fire and its MAX variant don't offer higher-end gun mechanics like other shooter gamers, the recoil patterns still deserve a lot of attention and are decisive in hitting headshots.

2) Tweaking the HUD

There are multiple HUD setups that one can employ in Free Fire. Each layout provides a different advantage and, thus, suits separate roles on the battlefield. However, if gamers want to get better at aiming, they should move on to a three-finger or a four-finger claw setup.

Apart from adopting a new HUD layout, it is also essential to keep tweaking it until players get the most optimal setup for themselves. Each phone has a different aspect ratio and placement of buttons/keys on the body. Therefore, one should make appropriate adjustments to keep their grip on the phone.

An optimum HUD claw code will allow players to remain more comfortable with the in-game movement and aiming. Thus, one can eventually increase the number of headshots in the game with a suitable HUD layout.

3) Sensitivity is crucial for aiming

Users need to tweak their sensitivity settings to improve their frequency of hitting headshots as this will help them adjust their aim and fire more accurately.

Therefore, one should employ a low sensitivity for scopes with a higher zoom scale to avoid instability. Similarly, they can use higher settings for scopes with lower zooming power.

4) Timing should be accurate

Despite mastering movement and aiming, players won't be able to hit a clean headshot if they don't manage to hit the fire button at the right time. Therefore, it is essential to hit the fire button as soon as the opponent's head comes within range of the crosshair.

The timing of hitting a headshot in Free Fire/Free Fire MAX changes with weapons, as one will need to be quick with shotguns, SMGs, ARs, or LMGs, while they can take some time before shooting with a DMR or a sniper. Moreover, players can also learn to go camping while operating snipers.

5) Practice a lot on the training grounds

The final tip for casual gamers is to use Free Fire's training grounds to practice scoring headshots. They can utilize each of the tips mentioned in the list and master their movement and aim against real enemies with different weapons on the training island.

Apart from real enemies, players can practice their shooting skills on moving silhouettes/targets.

