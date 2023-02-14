5 worst Free Fire character abilities (February 2023)

Multiple aspects blend together to make Free Fire and its MAX variant exciting, be it the visually pleasant weapon skins with robust statistics or the fast-paced BR and CS action. Character abilities, which bring role-playing aspects to the game, are crucial for strategies and playing styles on the battlefield.

If used efficiently, most of the characters and their skills help players outshine their enemies or overcome other difficulties in different scenarios. However, Free Fire also has some character abilities that are almost useless for most players and, thus, can be regarded as the worst.

Note: The following list is not in any particular order and solely reflects the author's opinion.

Afterburner, Kla, and more deemed the worst Free Fire character skills as of February 2023

1) Racer's Blessing (Notora)

Notora's Racer's Blessing (Image via Garena)

While there are no vehicles in Clash Squad mode, many players prefer traveling on foot in Battle Royale. Thus, Notora's passive skill, Racer's Blessing, is quite useless for most competitors, as its effects depend upon the use of vehicles.

Racer's Blessing offers an increase of five HP every 4.5 seconds for all teammates traveling in or on a vehicle. However, a vehicle also fetches more attention from opponents and instigates unnecessary fights during a Free Fire or FF MAX match.

2) Afterburner (Misha)

Misha's Afterburner (Image via Garena)

Misha's passive ability is named Afterburner, which enhances the driving speed by 2% and makes it harder to target the players in a vehicle. Moreover, the damage taken while driving decreases by 5% due to Afterburner's effects. Hence, one will have to find a vehicle to activate the effects.

On paper, Afterburner also seems like a decent skill in a match, but it quickly becomes useless, like Notora's passive ability Racer's Blessing. Hence, it makes sense for players to use any other skill in their character combination to succeed on the battlefield.

3) Kla

Kla's Muay Thai (Image via Garena)

There is a saying that "never bring a knife to a gunfight," which suits Kla's Muay Thai the most for obvious reasons. Players using Kla's ability on the battlefield will be able to increase the damage they deal with a fist by 100%. However, it proves useless in most scenarios unless it's the Factory Challenge.

During a Free Fire or FF MAX match, whether Clash Squad or Battle Royale, players rarely encounter an enemy without any weapon. Thus, getting enhanced fist damage will not be beneficial in front of an opponent equipped with one of the worst guns in Free Fire.

4) Time Turner (Chrono)

Chrono's Time Turner (Image via Garena)

Chrono is probably one of the most popular characters in Garena Free Fire due to his active ability and association with Football icon Cristiano Ronaldo. However, Chrono's Time Turner, once regarded as a marvelous in-game skill, has become an appalling alternative due to multiple nerfs.

One can even rank Chrono's skill as one of the worst because it doesn't offer anything worthy of its fame. Players can activate Time Turner to get a four-second shield with 800 damage, which serves as an overrated temporary gloo wall with a massive cooldown of 160 seconds.

5) Limelight (Wolfrahh)

Wolfrahh's Limelight (Image via Garena)

The final character ability on this list is Wolfrahh's Limelight, which seems one of the best on paper. Players can reduce the damage taken from headshots by 2% (maximum 20%).

At the same time, they can also increase the amount of damage inflicted by 2% (maximum 20%). However, the condition is that they get at least one spectator to initiate the effects.

Usually, players don't get spectators for matches, which makes Wolfrahh's Limelight entirely useless. Hence, Limelight is a lackluster character ability to use in Free Fire or FF MAX. Therefore, players considering Wolfrahh must avoid spending their diamonds in the game.

Disclaimer: Indian users must avoid installing Free Fire on their devices, as the game is banned in their country. Instead, they can consider downloading the MAX variant, which is still available in the Play Store.

