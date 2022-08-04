5 best Free Fire MAX characters for Factory Challenge in August 2022

Free Fire MAX and its original variant have an assortment of in-game features like character abilities, weapons, skins, bundles, et cetera. One can use these features in various game modes to show off their skills and looks. Moreover, users can customize their matches to create challenges for themselves.

Free Fire and its MAX variant's Factory Challenge is a customized match based on players' creativity and offers an exciting battlefield setting. Players usually use their fists to fight instead of weapons as everyone is expected to land on the rooftop of Factory in Garena Free Fire/Free Fire MAX's Bermuda.

Thus, character abilities have become far more crucial in Factory Challenge than in any other game mode in Free Fire/FF MAX.

Listing the most suitable characters for Factory Challenge in Garena Free Fire MAX (August 2022)

Here are the best characters that users can use in Free Fire MAX's Factory Challenge (August 2022):

1) Alok

A few characters in the game boast comparable popularity to that of Alok, which is quite understandable. DJ Alok is one of the most potent characters in the game and offers an ability suitable for almost any game mode, including the Factory Challenge.

Gamers can activate Alok's 'Drop the Beat' to claim an increase in sprinting and movement speed, alongside continuous HP supply at a rate of five points per second. However, both effects don't work simultaneously and last for five seconds with a CD of 45 seconds.

2) K

K is another effective character for the Factory Challenge as his ability 'Master of All' provides EP support and assists teammates. There are two sub-modes of K's active skill, which are given as follows:

Jiu-jitsu mode: Allies receive an increase in 'EP to HP' conversion rate by five times if they lie within six meters of K. Psychology mode: Players can get a consistent supply of EP at three points every 2.2 seconds.

The ability is not time-bound, and one can switch between both modes. 'Master of All' has a mode switch cooldown of three seconds.

3) Dimitri

The next addition to this list is Dimitri, who is quite underrated and less utilized compared to other active ability characters. However, he is pretty impressive due to his capability to provide HP support when players are down through a healing zone with a diameter of 3.5-meter.

Players can automatically heal themselves and their allies through the healing zone at a rate of three HPs per second for ten seconds. Users can use the effects and revive on their own using Dimitri's 'Healing Heartbeat.' Furthermore, his ability also has a cooldown of 85 seconds.

4) Kelly

A faster sprinting speed is highly beneficial if players are fighting in the Free Fire MAX Factory Challenge. One can effortlessly chase down a vulnerable enemy with low health or escape the opponents who get the upper hand.

Hence, Kelly has become vital for the Factory Challenge with her passive ability 'Dash.' One can increase the sprinting speed by 1% with each ability level and unlock Kelly's Awaken ability (Elite Kelly).

However, Kelly's Elite variant will not be quite beneficial in the Free Fire MAX Factory Challenge.

5) Kla

Kla boasts a tailor-made character ability for the Free Fire MAX Fact Challenge, known as Muay Thai. At the first level, Kla's fist damage is increased by 100%, while at the final level, he can deal a 400% increased damage. Therefore, Kla is far deadlier without any weapon than with a weapon.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and solely reflects the author's opinion. The skills included in the list are at their first level, and gamers must upgrade them.

