Free Fire OB40 update APK download link for Android devices

The third major Free Fire update of the year has arrived, with Garena pushing out the anticipated OB40 update earlier today. Unlike most times, the developers have made a few changes regarding the distribution of the latest version since the servers will not be taken down for maintenance. Additionally, you can access the older version for a few days, albeit with limited features.

After downloading the latest version, you will find a new Achievement system, a new Clash Squad mode, tons of battle royale changes, weapon and character changes, and other exciting content. Additionally, there are several exciting events expected.

Step-by-step procedure to download Free Fire OB40 update on Android devices

You may download the Free Fire OB40 through the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. Usually, Android users are inclined towards using the APK and OBB files to obtain the latest version. Nonetheless, Garena does not recommend using third-party files due to various factors.

Thus, it is always advised to use the official stores. That said, here is a link to Free Fire OB40 update on the Google Play Store:

Google Play Store page: Click here.

Use the link given above to visit the game's Google Play Store page (Image via Garena)

You can access the game's page on the Google Play Store and click on the update/install button for the latest version of the game. The update size is around 189 MB. You may also need to download additional resource packs for all the features. As a result, it is advisable to download the game over a WiFi connection.

Immediately after downloading the updated version, you can get into the battle royale title to experience all its features since there is no maintenance like before. Additionally, many events offer multiple exciting rewards, including mythic gun skins.

Free Fire OB40 update features

The patch holds a lot for the players (Image via Garena)

The patch has brought considerable changes to the game, providing an improved overall experience. Some key introductions are as follows:

New System: Achievement

Clash Squad changes (Duo Active Skills Mode and Store Adjustments)

Battle Royale changes (Gloo Maker, Super Revival Optimization, In-match quest, Bonus Box, and more)

Weapon Balances (Rifles, Shotguns, Pistol, and more)

New Awakened Alok and Sonia character

Character rework (Dimitri, Thiva, Kapella, and Olivia)

Character Balance Adjustments (Tatsuya, Clu, Homer, Skyler, K, Iris, Hayato, Andrew, Rafael, and Alvaro "Rageblast")

Map changes (Nurek Dam, Mars Electric, and Cape Town)

Players can read the complete patch notes for the current update here.

Note: As Free Fire is restricted in India, players from the country are advised not to play the battle royale title. Instead, they may engage in the MAX version of the title that is not on the blocked application list.

