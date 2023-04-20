Top 5 games like Free Fire in 2023

Free Fire is one of the most famous names in the online battle royale genre. The game is followed by an immense number of players across the globe, with millions of downloads on leading app stores. The short, action-packed survival and shooting experience makes it one of the best games for players to try on their mobile devices. Due to the enormous success of the BR genre, several different gaming studios have produced numerous video games based on the battle royale concept.

However, with such a vast number of gaming titles claiming to offer the best BR gaming experience, it can be difficult for players to choose the best title.

This article discusses the five best gaming titles with similar gameplay to Free Fire in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writers' opinions.

PUBG Mobile and the four best games like Free Fire

5) Cyber Hunter

Cyber Hunter offers a futuristic battle royale experience with high-quality animation and graphics. Like Free Fire, the game features many in-game items for players to equip, like characters with unique skills to be used on the battlefield.

Gamers can use different buildings to climb higher grounds and take down their opponents more easily. The ability to parkour over structures, which significantly eases navigation around the map, is another appealing element in the game.

Requirements for Cyber Hunter

Android devices: At least 2GB RAM and Android 5.1 or higher.

At least 2GB RAM and Android 5.1 or higher. iOS devices: At least 2GB RAM and iOS 9.0 or higher.

4) Knives Out

Knives Out is also a popular name in the battle royale industry, with many downloads on leading app stores. Gamers are served an intense and exciting survival to be the last man standing and win the match.

Players can choose their desired map and play as a solo, duo, or in a squad of four teammates. The maps in the title have great terrain and many areas to explore and enjoy with friends. Gamers also have the option to customize their characters and ride lots of supercars available in the gaming title.

Requirements to run Knives Out

Android devices: At least 2GB RAM and Android 5.1 or higher.

At least 2GB RAM and Android 5.1 or higher. iOS devices: At least 2GB RAM and iOS 9.0 or higher.

3) PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile is one of the best alternatives to Free Fire with excellent BR gameplay. The game offers up to 4K quality graphics which look very eye-catching. Players may adjust various settings to enhance their performance, including HUD controls and sensitivity options like Free Fire.

Developers also release regular updates with new events and features to keep the player engaged in the game. The game has bigger maps with up to 100 players landing together to become the ultimate survivor and win the Winner Winner Chicken Dinner title for themselves.

Requirements to run PUBG Mobile

Android devices: At least 2GB RAM and Android 5.1 or higher.

At least 2GB RAM and Android 5.1 or higher. iOS devices: At least 2GB RAM and iOS 9.0 or higher.

2) COD Mobile

COD Mobile is created by Activision, a well-known studio for creating excellent shooting games. The game features HD-quality graphics and immersive shooting controls. Players can also customize many in-game settings and load-outs with different weapons and attachments, also available in Free Fire.

Gamers can choose between Multiplayer and Battle Royale modes based on their gaming preference. The Multiplayer mode offers smaller maps and quick-paced gunfights in modes like Team Death Match and Domination. In Battle Royale mode, gamers can get the classic battle royale experience with bigger maps and longer match duration.

Requirements to run COD Mobile

Android devices: At least 2GB RAM and Android 5.1 or higher.

At least 2GB RAM and Android 5.1 or higher. iOS devices: At least 2GB RAM and iOS 9.0 or higher.

1) PUBG New State

PUBG New State is one of the trending games in the battle royale community. Free Fire players who want more realistic graphics can download New State Mobile on their smartphones. With its Global Illumination Technology, the game features one of the highest-quality graphics on mobile devices.

Developers have also added plenty of maps and modes for gamers to explore with friends and teammates. Players can choose their favorite map and equip various weapons, including assault rifles, sniper rifles, and many more, to fight against other players on the server.

Requirements to run PUBG New State Mobile

For Android: Android 6.0 Marshmallow or higher, 64-bit processor (any new-generation processor from Qualcomm, MediaTek, Exynos, or Unisoc), and 2GB RAM

Android 6.0 Marshmallow or higher, 64-bit processor (any new-generation processor from Qualcomm, MediaTek, Exynos, or Unisoc), and 2GB RAM For iOS: iOS 13.0 or later on your iPhone and iPod touch, iPadOS 13.0 or later on your iPad.

Disclaimer: It must be noted that Pubg Mobile is banned in India, per Government sanctions. Enthusiasts must avoid downloading the APK versions and downloading the game file from third-party sites.

