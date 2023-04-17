5 best BGMI alternatives to play in 2023

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is one of the biggest names in the battle royale genre. This is why gamers were shocked when the Government of India banned that title in the region in July 2022. The offering features HD graphics, immersive maps, modes, and various interesting in-game items. Though it's saddening that BGMI has been banned in the country, fans can find various titles that offer similar gameplay on app stores.

With thousands of titles available, it could be difficult to find the ones that provide an experience like Battlegrounds Mobile India. That is why this article lists five games that can be the ideal alternatives to BGMI.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

COD Mobile and four other best BGMI alternatives

5) Knives Out

Knives Out is a popular battle royale title with many amazing features. For instance, gamers can ride cool-looking vehicles like supercars with their friends while hunting down their rivals across the map. Similar to BGMI, a total of 100 players land together on an island and combat one another to become the ultimate survivor. In this title, gamers can enjoy various maps and modes in solo, duo, as well as squad with their friends.

Requirements to run Knives Out

CPU: Snapdragon 615 Octa Core 1.7 GHz or equivalent

GPU: Adreno 405 or equivalent

RAM: 2GB

Storage: 1.5GB

OS: iOS 8/Android 4.4

Phone: iPhone 5s/Galaxy S3 or equivalent

4) Cyber Hunter

Cyber Hunter is one of the coolest gaming titles with gameplay similar to BGMI. It offers a futuristic experience with immersive elements like camouflage, quantum barriers, invisible force fields, and fire support.

Gamers can climb on any object on the map to get a high-ground advantage and eliminate more opponents. There are other amazing things that players can do on the battlefield, like glide in the sky, dive into the sea, and perform eye-catching parkour moves.

Requirements for Cyber Hunter

Android devices: At least 2GB RAM and Android 5.1 or higher.

At least 2GB RAM and Android 5.1 or higher. iOS devices: At least 2GB RAM and iOS 9.0 or higher.

3) Free Fire MAX

Free Fire MAX is one of the biggest competitors to BGMI in India. The game features premium HD-quality graphics and is compatible with a wide range of devices. Players can also choose plenty of characters, as well as pets, to create powerful combinations and wreak havoc on their opponents.

The game is suitable for players who prefer fast-paced matches with intense action. Its maps are smaller, and only 50 players can play a game, which ensures each match doesn't last too long.

Requirements to run Free Fire

For Android: Android 6.0 Marshmallow or higher, 64-bit processor (any new-generation processor from Qualcomm, MediaTek, Exynos, or Unisoc), and 2GB RAM

Android 6.0 Marshmallow or higher, 64-bit processor (any new-generation processor from Qualcomm, MediaTek, Exynos, or Unisoc), and 2GB RAM For iOS: iOS 13.0 or later on your iPhone and iPod touch, iPadOS 13.0 or later on your iPad.

2) COD Mobile

COD Mobile is another great alternative for BGMI to play on mobile devices. The game boasts over 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store with a fantastic 4.3-star rating.

In this title, players can derive an engaging battle royale experience on many maps and modes available in the title. The MP (Multiplayer) mode features smaller maps like Team Deathmatch, and BR (Battle Royale) mode features classic survival action with more players and bigger maps.

Requirements to run COD Mobile

Android devices: At least 2GB RAM and Android 5.1 or higher.

At least 2GB RAM and Android 5.1 or higher. iOS devices: At least 2GB RAM and iOS 9.0 or higher.

1) PUBG New State

PUBG New State is considered one of the best alternatives for BGMI. This is because it was created by Krafton, the same gaming studio that produced Battlegrounds Mobile India. The gaming title comes with global illumination technology that ensures the overall graphical quality on mobile devices is impressive.

In this title, gamers can also play the revamped Erangel map, which features various new dynamics and terrains. The title also offers many interesting in-game events where players can get lots of cool skins for weapons, cars, and much more.

Requirements to run PUBG New State Mobile

For Android: Android 6.0 Marshmallow or higher, 64-bit processor (any new-generation processor from Qualcomm, MediaTek, Exynos, or Unisoc), and 2GB RAM

Android 6.0 Marshmallow or higher, 64-bit processor (any new-generation processor from Qualcomm, MediaTek, Exynos, or Unisoc), and 2GB RAM For iOS: iOS 13.0 or later on your iPhone and iPod touch, iPadOS 13.0 or later on your iPad.

The above are five games that everyone who loves BGMI and played it before the ban should try.

