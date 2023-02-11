BGMI pro Scout declares his shift to New State Mobile's competitive scene

BGMI pro athlete Tanmay "sc0utOP" Singh, aka Scout, who was teasing his professional shift to New State Mobile's competitive scene, has officially declared the same. During one of the livestreams (now private) on his YouTube channel, sc0ut announced:

"Good news. Your boy will now dedicate his time professionally to New State (Mobile) and esports from 12 pm to 8 or 9 pm. And (I) will be streaming at night, while you guys will also be getting the highlights for New State (gameplay) regularly. This is one good news. Another good news is I will also be streaming New State's scrims on Loco."

Thus, BGMI star Scout will officially be entering New State Mobile in the next few days, and fans will be able to catch him on scrims during his streams on Loco. For those unaware, scrims are practice games where two or more e-athletes or teams participate.

Note: The quotes in this article have been translated by the writer.

"This lineup will be sticking for BGMI and New State," - Scout said after revealing the official TeamXSpark roster a few days back

As mentioned, Scout has been actively talking about his plans around his organization TeamXSpark (TX) and New State Mobile. The fan-favorite streamer has also announced the official lineup for TX, which will include the following names:

Aditya "Aditya" Mathe

Syed "SyedOP"

Vaibhav "Humanoid" Kashyap

"Darklord"

Tanmay "sc0utOP" Singh

Apart from the five regulars of TeamXSpark's roster, Scout also revealed Sarangajyoti "Sarang" Deka as the sixth member of the TX lineup. However, the BGMI pro also mentioned that Sarang would remain unavailable on multiple occasions due to his prior commitments with Team XO's Fierce (a member of the New State lineup).

Therefore, during the phases when Sarang won't be present in Team XO's New State Mobile squad, he will play for TeamXSpark. Scout also mentioned that:

"This lineup (TeamXSpark) will be sticking for BGMI and New State."

Last week, Tanmay "sc0utOP" also hinted at his plans to continue as an esports player. The star e-athlete claimed that his competitive career would end with a trophy. Hence, he won't be quitting until he wins big on a global stage, "even if it takes five years, he is still going to continue" with professional gaming.

It seems like Scout's professional career is nowhere close to ending. Hence, fans can expect plenty of aggression in the game, which Tanmay "sc0utOP" is known for.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes