BGMI streamer Scout reveals the official New State lineup for TeamXSpark

BGMI pro Tanmay "Scout" Singh ( stylized as sc0ut or sc0utOP), who is the owner of TeamXSpark (TX), recently revealed its roster for Battlegrounds Mobile India and New State Mobile. The fan favorite streamer was live on Instagram when he was asked about the official lineup of TX.

Here's what Tanmay "Scout" said during his Instagram live session:

"Aditya, Human (Humanoid), Darklord, Syed, Scout, and Sarang, but Sarang won't be available for us when he will be playing his (original) lineup. Sarang's main lineup includes him, Fierce, Pukar, and Punkk (Team XO's New State roster). Sarang will be available for TX if his original team is not participating in any event. This lineup (aforementioned) will be sticking for BGMI and New State (for TeamXSpark)."

Recently, Scout indicated that Team SouL's Hector would join TeamXSpark's roster. However, amidst rumors of Hector joining another New State Mobile lineup, Scout confirmed TeamXSpark's roster without Hector. Scout also announced that Mavi would no longer be part of TeamXSpark. The streamer said:

"Mavi knows better about himself regarding the organization he is going to join, as he is not with TX right now."

Scout also noted that TeamXSpark was not a traditional organization like others. Previously, he declared his intention to continue playing professionally until he won a trophy at a global event. He mentioned that he would continue to grind hard until this goal was achieved. However, he also hinted at retiring from streaming after turning 35.

"BGMI players have an advantage over New State players" - Scout talks about previous experience in the competitive scene

Recently, during the ESL Snapdragon Pro Series: New State, Scout expressed an opinion that may not be well-received by many. During his watch party stream, the PUBG Mobile and Battlegrounds Mobile India pro said:

"BGMI players have an advantage over New State players, and you will believe that. I genuinely feel like that. I think if all of the BGMI pros switch to New State, the average skill level of New State will become insanely high."

The Battlegrounds Mobile India star supported his claims by stating that PUBG Mobile professional gamers have been honing their skills at a high level for nearly four years, while many New State Mobile gamers, despite their skill, lack experience playing in LAN events.

As a result, Scout believes that the advantage PUBG Mobile and Battlegrounds Mobile India players have over New State pros is not just their skills but also their experience. This opinion was validated by the fact that the winning team of the ESL Snapdragon Pro Series: New State (Team XO) consisted of BGMI players.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes