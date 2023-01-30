"They proved it": BGMI star MortaL on Team XO's win

Team XO, who participated with their BGMI lineup at ESL Snapdragon Pro Series: New State, won the tournament after finishing first place in the Grand Finals. Their victory was extra special as they didn't perform exceptionally well in the qualifying stages but shifted gears in the Grand Finale.

Commending Team XO's victory and highlighting that they switched the game (BGMI to New State Mobile), S8UL streamer and one of the most beloved internet personalities in India, Naman "MortaL" Mathur, said:

"To be very honest, (it's) unbelievable. (Team) XO proved it. If you think about it, they adapted to a new game (New State Mobile). The same team adapted to a new game and even won its tournament. They proved it."

The former BGMI and PUBG Mobile pro for Team SouL also added:

"This is proof for everybody who gave up, who were hopeless. (Team) XO has proved that if you try, you can win anything. This (the victory) is proof for every esports athlete who probably tried to give up for XYZ reasons. XO is a clear example over there. They came in, they practiced, they ground, they worked hard, and the results are here, man."

Team XO, which got the initial lead during the Grand Finals, maintained it till the last round, making it their second victory at a New State Mobile contest. Previously, they also won the Snapdragon Conquest New State Invitational in December 2022.

"I am very confident about this team": BGMI content creator MortaL, after S8UL's underwhelming performance

During the Challenger Finals of ESL Snapdragon Pro Series: New State, S8UL's lineup topped the table and looked formidable due to its performance; however, within a day, the same team finished at a much lower position in the Grand Finals.

The performance of S8UL also got some reactions from BGMI star MortaL, who said:

"I feel they lack a bit of, as people are saying, it's not about the experience, it's about the composure. In my opinion, they should have read. For example, the way XO plays, team reading is pretty important, which the IGL has to do."

The S8UL content creator asked the players from his team not to worry too much about the tournament as he continued:

"I am very confident about this team. Even if they come top five, that's a very good team. It's because of very small mistakes that they will come to top five."

MortaL concluded that S8UL's squad would learn from the defeat, and one should not feel bad about the results, as it is alright.

