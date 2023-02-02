"The grind is not going to stop": BGMI star Scout on continuing as an esports player

PUBG Mobile and BGMI player Tanmay "Scout" Singh (sc0utOP) has remained a fan favorite and has achieved a lot in the past few years. The star has also enjoyed much success through content creation and streaming of various video games.

Recently, Scout was talking to his followers during a live stream, and one of them asked whether he would be seen playing competitively, referring to his interest in New State Mobile. Here's what he said:

"Yes, obviously. That's not a question. Scout's competitive career will end with a trophy that too at the international level. Till then, the grind is not going to stop. Even if it takes five years, I am still going to continue."

Last week, Scout also discussed his potential retirement from streaming and mentioned that he might continue until he is 35. The reason the creator gave was that he turned older and was unable to keep up with the energy he has now. Scout also stated that he is a grown-up while reminiscing about his teen years.

BGMI pro Scout confirms his return as a player for TeamXSpark in the upcoming New State Mobile tournament

Scout, who claimed that he might not retire with an international trophy in esports, confirmed his return to the competitive scene while answering another fan in one of his live streams. The former Fnatic member and owner of TeamXSpark said he would be part of the latter's New State Mobile lineup in a forthcoming tournament.

Interestingly, Scout was also a part of the five-member lineup for TeamXSpark for ESL Snapdragon Pro Series: New State but could not join the squad or remotely participate in the LAN tournament due to his commitments with Amazon miniTV's Playground and other projects.

Hector will be returning to TeamXSpark's New State Mobile lineup (Image via Instagram/soul_hectorr)

However, the PUBG Mobile and BGMI star did cheer for his team, including the Team SouL member Sohail "Hector" Shaikh, via a watch party live stream. Apart from confirming his participation, Scout also established that BGMI player Hector, who has returned to S8UL's boot camp after the tournament, will again be a part of TeamXSpark for the next New State tournament.

During the same stream, Scout also revealed the banter between the esports players seen on the stage during the recently concluded New State LAN. The fan-favorite streamer claimed that such remarks (referring to S8UL Optic God's comments on stage) are usually scripted.

