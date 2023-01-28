"Whichever team is at the top, we will fight them" - BGMI Star Hector on TeamXSpark clashing earlier with S8UL

Last month, Tanmay "Scout" Singh's TeamXSpark (TX) included Team S8UL's BGMI star, Sohail "Hector" Shaikh, in its New State Mobile lineup to compete in the ESL Snapdragon Pro Series. After qualifying from the Challenger Finals, TX is now competing in the tournament's Grand Finals.

After the recent conclusion of the Challenger Finals phase in the New State Pro Series event, BGMI pro Hector was one of the few players who was interviewed. The Team SouL and TX member was asked about one particular match where his team clashed with S8UL, the top team in the Challenger Finals phase. Hector responded with:

"It was pretty understandable that when we try to clash with a top-ranked team, they will play safe as they are already qualified. So, it was decided that whichever team is at the top, we will fight them."

Shortly after clashing with and eliminating S8UL's lineup, TX opted for a more defensive approach. When asked about this by the interviewer, the BGMI athlete replied:

"When we eliminated them, the team thought there would be a chance later in the match as early rotation would occur, and everyone would hold for the center to qualify. In the end, "heal-battle" was the only option as there were six teams in contention against us, so we had to fall back. There was no scope for gun battles and other strategies."

Hector also spoke about adopting a more dominant approach in upcoming matches after TX became one of the 16 teams that qualified for the Grand Finals.

"We had a little miscommunication": BGMI star Hector seeks a dominant approach from TX teammates

Despite being the runner-up in Round 12 of the Challenger Finals stage, TeamXSpark finished at the 15th spot amongst the 16 qualified teams. During a recent interview, Hector addressed the issue and stated:

"We had a little miscommunication and were unable to adapt, as there are new players in the team, and they needed time to learn a thing or two. However, I was sure about our qualifying. We had to qualify."

Hector then referred to his BGMI squad, Team S8UL, and asked for a more dominant approach from his teammates.

"I am from a winning team (Team S8UL), which dominates and seals victories. So, I also want that passionate and dominant approach from my fellow TeamXSpark members. I just want the domination."

For those unaware, the Grand Finals phase of the ESL Snapdragon Pro Series: New State is already underway and will come to an end on January 29. Interested fans can tune in to enjoy professional New State Mobile gameplay on ESL India and NODWIN Gaming's YouTube channels.

