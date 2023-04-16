Top 10 Free Fire Tricks and Tactics for Outplaying Your Opponents

Free Fire is among the most renowned names in the online shooting gaming industry. The title features an amazing battle royale concept where 50 players land on the same island and battle against each other to become the ultimate survivor.

Gamers can follow specific strategies and tips to outsmart their opponents and eliminate them to win the match. However, players who get into gunfights without good planning often get eliminated in the initial stages of the match.

This article discusses the top ten tips and tricks that Free Fire players can implement in their gameplay to defeat their opponents.

Ten best tips and tricks to apply in Free Fire to outplay opponents

10) Improve headshot accuracy

Headshot deals the most amount of damage to opponents in Free Fire. Gamers must work on improving their headshot accuracy to defeat more enemies. To do this, players can tweak their sensitivity settings and HUD controls to increase the smoothness of their gameplay and connect more headshots.

9) Coordination among teammates

Gamers who play in duo and squad modes need good synergy and coordination among themselves to outplay their opponents. Players can use voice chat or basic chat options to communicate with their teammates and convey important information like enemies' locations and strategies to eliminate them quickly.

8) Use utilities

Players can locate various handy utilities, such as explosives and healing supplies, that are beneficial in certain circumstances. You are recommended to carry enough grenades, such as smoke and frag grenades, to rush opponents and counter their attacks. Healing items can fill the HP bar to recoup after combat to take out more opponents.

7) Get a vehicle for safer rotations into a safe zone

Vehicles are a great way to give safe and quick rotation into safe zones. Gamers can also use vehicles to take permanent cover in open areas by bursting them. However, using vehicles like jeeps and cars to rotate is recommended as they have a good cover to dodge the enemy's bullets.

6) Keep an eye on the safe zone

The sixth tip players can follow in Free Fire to outsmart their opponents is to keep an eye on the safe zone. If players are engaged in gunfights outside the safe zone, they can avoid the fight and move to the safe zone. It is difficult to sustain outside the safe zone as it consumes healing and continuously lowers the HP.

5) Choose a landing spot wisely

In Free Fire, landing spots are essential as players can get a good start to their match. Gamers are recommended to choose locations that are familiar to them. Players with aggressive gameplay can decide to land on hot drops where they can find more opponents. Those who prefer to play passively can land in locations with fewer enemies, like side areas of the map or bigger cities where they can keep an eye on enemy players' positions and eliminate them.

4) Choose good pets

Pets also play a crucial role in winning more gunfights in Free Fire. The gaming title features more than 20 pets with special skills. These skills are handy during battles where players can use their pets to recover HP, locate opponents' positions, and much more. Detective Panda and Rockie are two of the best pets to use in the game for more efficient gameplay.

3) Choose good characters

Free Fire offers over 30 different characters with special abilities. These abilities are beneficial in enhancing the overall gameplay and winning more matches. Gamers can choose characters that match their style of play. Those who prefer rushing onto enemies can use characters with active skills like DJ Alok and A124. Players who like to play in the support role can use characters like Jota.

2) Choose good weapons

Garena has added numerous astonishing weapons, including assault rifles, sniper rifles, and much more. Gamers must equip weapons that suit their playstyle. For gamers with aggressive gameplay, assault rifles and shotguns are the best combination. Those with passive gameplay can choose SMGs with low recoil and sniper rifles to take fights mid-range and long-range in Free Fire.

1) Work on close-range skills

Free Fire has smaller maps than other games; hence, most players are engaged in close-quarter gunfights. Gamers must have good close-range skills, including good headshot accuracy and tracing. Gamers can head to training grounds to practice different aim drills to eliminate more opponents and improve their in-game stats like the K/D ratio and win ratio.

