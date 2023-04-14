5 best Free Fire pets for experts (April 2023)

Free Fire (FF) offers plenty of exciting features and an immersive battle royale experience. Gamers can equip various in-game items to increase their chances of getting more wins, including characters, upgradable weapon skins, and pets — entities that offer lots of useful special abilities. Fans who have been playing this title for a while often use some non-human companions that match their playstyle and complement it.

However, with over 30 different options in this category available in FF's store, it can be difficult to choose the most suitable companion to yield better results in matches. Fortunately, this article discusses five ultimate pets for experts in Free Fire to use.

Note: The list below reflects the writer's opinions.

Rockie and four best Free Fire pets for experts

5) Robo

Robo is a must-have pet for all Free Fire players, including experts, and is useful on all maps and in every mode the game has to offer. The companion comes with an amazing skill called Wall Enforcement. With it, gamers can increase the endurance of their shields and gloo walls.

At the creature's base level, players get an extra 60 HP added to these defensive structures. By upgrading the pet to its maximum level, the additional HP cover for gloo walls is increased to 100 HP. The extra durability comes into play when the player is stuck in an open area and needs cover to heal or get to a safe position.

4) Rockie

Rockie is a fan-favorite pet in Free Fire with an amazing ability. Moreover, it is a great choice for gamers who prefer using characters with active skills. His Stay Chill skill reduces the cooldown period of the equipped active skill by six percent.

Upon upgrading Rockie to the maximum level, gamers can reduce the cooldown period of that ability by up to 15%. With this change, players can use their in-game character's active skills more wisely on the battlefield.

3) Beaston

The Beaston pet is widely used by pro players for its ability to improve the efficiency of utilities. He has a skill called Helping Hand, which increases the throwing distance of various grenades available in Free Fire.

At its initial level, the pet allows the user to enhance the range of a frag, gloo wall, flashbang, and smoke grenade by 10%. Gamers can further upgrade this companion to increase the throwing distance by 30%, which will offer a great advantage to players looking to eliminate more enemies with utilities.

2) Arvon

Arvon is one of the newest additions to the Pets section. It offers a very handy skill for expert players called Dinoculars. This ability allows the user to detect the enemy count in a 50m radius. Players can unlock the pet from the in-game store for 499 diamonds.

Gamers can share the location of their foes with their teammates to eliminate them quickly. The skill has a duration of three seconds, which can be increased to six by upgrading the pet.

1) Detective Panda

Detective Panda is one of the top-rated pets in Free Fire. It features a fantastic skill called Panda Blessing. This ability allows the user to restore their HP, which is very useful in close combat situations where a single HP can change the tide of a battle.

With this skill, players can gain up to four HP per elimination at the pet's initial level. By upgrading it to the maximum level, gamers can restore up to 10 HP for each kill they make a match.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions, Indian players are advised to refrain from playing Free Fire. This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

