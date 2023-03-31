Top 5 ways to snipe opponents in Free Fire (March 2023)

Free Fire's HD-quality graphics, a plethora of options in terms of weapons, and more make it a top-notch BR title. In it, gamers can choose from assault rifles to snipers to fit their playstyle and role in a team. Guns in the latter category can wipe out an enemy squad in seconds. These rifles offer high single-shot damage, and most of them come with pre-equipped scopes to provide an additional advantage during mid and long-range battles.

Gamers are always looking for ways to become better at using snipers to enhance their in-game stats. This article offers the five best tips and tricks they can use to get more kills using these long-range weapons in Free Fire.

Most useful tips to improve sniping in Free Fire

5) Choose a good character and pet combinations

Garena offers plenty of amazing characters and pets with special skills. These abilities are very useful in improving overall gameplay. For players who prefer using sniper rifles, Maro is one of the most suitable entities.

The basic level (level 1) of his Falcon Ferver ability raises damage over distance by up to 5%. Moreover, it allows players to increase the damage they deal to certain enemies by 1%. From a pet, gamers can use Detective Panda, which restores some HP upon each kill.

4) Weapon choice is important

The developers have included various rifles with amazing attributes in the sniper category. However, not all of them are equal in terms of how beneficial they are. If gamers want to destroy enemy squads, they can use the AWM and Kar98K, which are two snipers in Free Fire recommended by pros quite often.

The former rifle is one of the deadliest weapons in the game, with top-notch damage-dealing ability, a decent fire rate, and other attributes. However, the AWM is only available via airdrops and can be difficult to find. In that case, gamers can equip Kar98K, which is one of the best alternatives to it and is also available in open loot.

3) Be patient and wait for the enemy to stop running around

In Free Fire, players not only need to have good precision and accuracy but also patience. Since this is BR title, gamers move around a lot, as standing still would make them easier to kill. However, regardless of how much one runs around, at some point, they're going to slow down. This is when gamers should fire at them. Players can aim for their head and pull the trigger as soon as the opponent is still.

2) Don't shoot from the same position

The second-last tip gamers can implement in their gameplay to get easy kills with their sniper is to change the shooting position. By using new cover or taking a few steps in any direction they deem appropriate while in a protected area, gamers can be more unpredictable and safe. This will give them the upper hand in combat.

Players can also use peek-and-shoot to reveal fewer body parts, lowering the potential damage they might take from enemies. Gamers can use different windows and other TPP locations to dodge enemies' attacks and snipe them.

1) Practice aiming for the head

The best tip for sniping more opponents in Free Fire is to always aim for the enemy's head and practice doing that. These shots deal the most amount of damage and can knock or eliminate an opponent with a single bullet.

Gamers can practice various aim-and-accuracy drills on the Training Grounds to improve their headshot accuracy. Players can also use snipers with high-damage attributes like AWM to quickly eliminate enemy teams on the battlefield.

Disclaimer: Due to a government-imposed ban on Free Fire in India, players in the country should avoid playing the same title. They can access their FF IDs via the non-restricted MAX version instead.

