5 best tips for increasing kill/death ratio in Garena Free Fire MAX (February 2023)

The eye-catching shooting mechanics in Free Fire MAX make it one of the best shooting games available on leading app stores. The game also features in-game stats where players prefer to maintain their K/D ratio and win rate or increase them.

The kill/death ratio is a stat that represents the number of enemies defeated by gamers per match. With a high K/D ratio, players can get into reputable guilds as well as acquire the title of a pro. Hence, they are always looking to learn new tricks to improve their gameplay and get more kills in each game. This article will offer the five best tips to apply in Free Fire MAX to increase the K/D ratio.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Top tips for increasing K/D ratio in Free Fire MAX

5) Use good character and pet combinations

Garena has added lots of cool characters and pets that players can equip from the shop. Gamers can redeem these entities with the help of Diamonds and Gold Coins. Another way to obtain them would be through events. In this case, players won't have to spend any in-game currency.

FF MAX's entities have special abilities that are very helpful in defeating enemies. This can be used to one's advantage. For instance, gamers can create a good character and pet combos like Chrono and Rockie, where the former can use the Time Turner ability — which creates an impenetrable wall — and the latter can lower the active skill's cooldown period.

4) Choose good landing spots

The fourth tip on this list for getting more kills in Free Fire MAX is to choose a good landing spot. Players must pick a place that is familiar to them and offers good loot, including weapons and utilities.

With useful resources, it will be easy for gamers to devise better strategies and take out their opponents. Players can choose locations to land in based on whether it offers a good spot to use for third-person-peeking, provides a high-ground advantage, or has three to four squads landing in it.

3) Use good sensitivity settings and HUD controls

Free Fire MAX offers lots of customization options via its various in-game settings. The most useful ones for enhancing gameplay are sensitivity and HUD controls. With the latter, gamers can change the positions of different buttons available on the screen. This will allow them to shift to a three-finger claw setup from the default two-thumb one to improve their reflexes.

Sensitivity settings, on the other hand, play a crucial role in improving the overall aim accuracy and recoil control associated with different weapons. Gamers can change the sensitivity by visiting the Settings menu.

Here are the best Free Fire MAX settings for players to increase their K/D ratio:

General: 90-100

Red Dot: 60-75

2X Scope: 99

4X Scope: 95

Sniper Scope: 20-30

Free Look: 50-75

2) Play more aggressively

When it comes to improving K/D ratio, it is recommended to play aggressively. This will help players develop confidence and find more enemies to eliminate, increasing their kill count.

Gamers can also choose reliable teammates who will help them get cover in difficult situations. Lastly, to get more kills, gamers can land in hotspots where most players prefer to go at the match's start.

1) Work on close-quarters combat

The best tip for players to implement in their gameplay to rack up more kills is to work on their close-quarter-combat skills. Free Fire MAX has smaller maps, and most of the gunfights happen up close. Hence, players need to have good aim and accuracy when in combat with foes nearby.

To get better, gamers can train their aim on FF MAX's training grounds with different drills. They could also play in 1v1 custom rooms with their friends to enhance their headshot accuracy.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes