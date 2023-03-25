Best Free Fire MAX sensitivity settings for headshots in the OB39 version

Free Fire MAX is a premium gaming title developed by Garena for battle royale lovers. It has garnered millions of downloads on leading app stores and boasts a huge playerbase. In this title, gamers can equip real-life-inspired weapons to take down enemies. Headshots are super lethal in this game and deal the highest amount of damage to opponents. However, landing them is rather difficult.

To increase headshot accuracy, a gamer must use sensitivity settings that they can rely on and adapt to. They play a crucial role in improving a player's overall gameplay and accuracy. Gamers with good sensitivities can easily get better at controlling a gun's recoil, which will help eliminate foes in mid-range and long-range battles. This article discusses the best sensitivity settings for players to use in Free Fire MAX's OB39 version to land more headshots.

Free Fire MAX sensitivity settings to land more headshots in the OB39 version

FF MAX sensitivity setting interface (Image via Garena)

Players can change the sensitivity for different scopes available in the title, including 2x, 4x, sniper, and red dot, on a scale of 1-100. The same can be done with the general camera angle and free look.

Here are the most optimal sensitivity settings to use in Free Fire MAX's OB39 version:

General: 90-100

90-100 Red-dot: 90-100

90-100 2X Scope: 85-95

85-95 4X Scope: 90-95

90-95 Sniper Scope: 60-80

60-80 Free look: As per preference

Players can use the following step-by-step guide to change their sensitivity settings in Free Fire MAX:

1) Open the Free Fire MAX title on your device. 2) Click on the Settings icon in the upper right corner. 3) Gamers can look for the Sensitivity option in the menu. 4) Upon clicking on the Sensitivity option, gamers will get different sensitivities and options to change them.

Tips to improve headshot accuracy in Free Fire MAX

1) Enhance your crosshair placement

The best tip for players to use in their gameplay to improve their headshot accuracy involves enhancing crosshair placement. Gamers are advised to keep the reticle locked onto enemy players' heads during combat. This will increase the chances of connecting more headshots and eliminating the opponent swiftly. It's also worth noting that gamers have the option to change their reticle between classic and new.

2) Practice on training grounds

The second tip for players to get more kills and improve their accuracy is to employ the training grounds. Garena has significantly enhanced this feature and has included various practice arenas for players to work on their gameplay.

Gamers can enter the training grounds and perform different aim drills to improve their reaction times and headshot accuracy. With good sensitivity settings, as well as HUD controls, players will be able to see extensive changes in their gameplay. This, however, might require some practice.

Note: This article solely reflects the author's personal views. Players should extract an ideal set of settings by practicing on sample ones and should use the mentioned settings only for referential purposes.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes