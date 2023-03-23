5 best features in Free Fire OB39 update

Free Fire has received the new OB39 update that sees numerous exciting features introduced to the title. Gamers can check them out by updating to a newer version or downloading the latest version on their device.

The update brings plenty of important additions, including new characters and various changes to the in-game dynamics.

This article lists the five best features to look out for in the OB39 version of Free Fire.

Free Fire OB39 update best features

5) Gameplay adjustments

With various balances and adjustments to different in-game settings, the update enhances the overall gameplay experience for players. Several loadout items in Clash Squad have undergone tweaks including Bonfire, Scanner, Bounty Token, Supply Crate, and Secret Clue. Gamers can now have an exclusive voice chat for the group to discuss their strategies.

Additionally, auto-aim optimization has been introduced. This will aid the process of shifting the aim from a knocked-out enemy to other enemies nearby. The update has also reduced the requirements to view replays to a minimum of 64 bits and 1GB RAM.

4) Price changes in Clash Squad mode

Clash Squad is a fan-favorite mode in Free Fire. With the update, developers have revised the price of weapons that gamers can buy in the initial phase to take on their opponents.

Here are the changes applied to weapon prices in the OB39 update:

SVD: 2000 - 2400

MAC10: 1500 - 1600

AK: 1800 - 1400

UMP: 1600 - 1500

P90: 1300 - 1700

MAG-7: 1700 - 1600

AC80: 1900 - 2000

Woodpecker: 1900 - 2000

XM8: 1600 - 1500

3) Changes to characters

Gamers can now purchase all Free Fire characters with the help of Gold instead of diamonds. The new OB39 update features a brand-new character called Alvaro who possesses the Split Blitz skill. With this, one grenade splits into three just a second prior to the explosion. It is important to note that each of the three grenades deals 30% of the original damage.

In other character adjustments, Xayne, Otho, Ford, and Dasha have received alterations to their abilities. Xayne's cooldown period has been shifted to 75 seconds and the user will temporarily gain 50 HP for eight seconds. Ford's Iron Will ability has a cooldown period of 20 seconds, and when a player takes damage, he will restore 30HP in three seconds.

2) Revisions to pets

Developers have also made some important changes to the pet section of Free Fire. The Pets now have their level changed from seven to four in the game.

Users can now equip and purchase pets from the character page. The most exciting aspect for in-game pet lovers is that all their skills are instantly at the highest upgrade level. This will help players utilize their abilities better and get a great gaming experience.

1) Balances to weapon attributes

With the update, Garena has also pushed numerous balances to weapons and their attributes. The UMP has been nerfed so that players cannot attach a muzzle anymore. The P90 will now enjoy a built-in silencer as well as an enhancement to its damage(10%) and accuracy(20%).

The M1887 shotgun has also been nerfed, where its damage has been reduced by 10% and range by 25%. M14, Famas, and Scar have also received upgrades and downgrades which are as follows:

M14-I: Rate of Fire -5%, M14-II: Rate of Fire -5%, and M14-III: Rate of Fire -5%

Famas-I: Third bullet DMG +8%, Famas-II: Third bullet DMG +8%, and Famas-III: Third bullet DMG +15%

Scar-I: Rate of fire -3%, Scar-II: Rate of fire -3%, and Scar-III: Rate of fire -3%

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions, Indian players are advised to refrain from playing Free Fire. Instead, they may enjoy the same set of features in Free Fire MAX.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes