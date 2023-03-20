5 best pets for beginners in Free Fire (March 2023)

Free Fire is one of the most dynamic gaming titles in the BR genre. Garena has added lots of amazing elements in its shop section, where gamers can equip various characters, weapon skins, and pets using Diamonds as well as Gold; some of those items can be obtained through events.

Pets offer special skills that are of great use to both pro and beginner players in the title. That is why this article will mention five such entities that individuals new to this game can definitely consider employing.

Ottero and four other pets ideal for Free Fire beginners

(March 2023)

5) Robo

Robo is a fan-favorite pet in Free Fire and offers an astonishing skill called Wall Enfrocement. This ability adds a shield to Gloo Walls, increasing their overall durability against enemy bullets.

At its base level, the skill adds up to 60 HP to defensive structures and. Upon upgrading the pet to its maximum level, gamers get an additional 100 HP on their Gloo Walls. The extra durability helps these structures to withstand more enemy attacks and allows players to devise better strategies to take down their opponents.

4) Rockie

Rockie is a blessing for players who prefer using characters with active skills. This pet comes with the Stay Chill ability, which helps in reducing the cooldown period of the equipped skill by 6%.

Gamers can purchase Rockie from the shop for 599 Diamonds and can keep an out for bonuses that offer this currency — as well as other deals — to acquire it easily.

Upon upgrading the pet to a higher level than the initial one, gamers can improve Stay Chill, so it reduces the cooldown period of the equipped skill by 15%. The advantage is of great use in battles, as gamers can quickly reuse their character's abilities in the field and change the tide of matches.

3) Detective Panda

The third pet on the list of best-suited pets for Free Fire beginners is Detective Panda. His Panda Blessing skill comes in handy in both offensive and defensive situations. It helps players to restore some parts of their HP by eliminating opponents in the match.

The skill allows the user to regain up to four HP per kill, which increases to 10 at the maximum upgrade level. The extra amount of HP gain plays a crucial role in gunfights.

2) Arvon

Arvon is another pet for beginners to try out to improve their gameplay and gaming experience. This entity is priced at 499 Diamonds in the shop. However, gamers can check out various events where pets are available at a much more affordable price in Free Fire.

The pet comes with an impressive skill called Dinoculars and helps users detect the number of enemies in an area of a 50m radius. It lasts for three seconds, and gamers can upgrade the character to higher levels to increase the skill duration to six seconds.

1) Ottero

Ottero is one of the best choices in the pet section for beginners in Free Fire. The pet features an amazing skill called Double Blubber, which helps in low-health situations. With the help of this skill, gamers can gain an additional EP while using the Treatment Pistol or Med Kit. Upon upgrading the pet to its maximum level, gamers can increase the amount of HP recovered by 65% as EP.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions, Indian players are advised to refrain from playing Free Fire. This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes