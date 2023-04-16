5 best Free Fire alternatives to play in 2023

Free Fire is a leading name in the online battle royale genre and has amassed a huge playerbase across the globe with millions of downloads on leading app stores. The game has decent-quality graphics and offers an immersive gaming experience with lots of maps and modes to choose from. However, not everyone wants to or can play this title. Fortunately, there are quite a few alternatives worth trying.

That said, it may be challenging for gamers to select decent titles that offer an experience similar to FF since thousands of options are available online. This article will list the five best alternatives to Free Fire that people should play in 2023.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

COD Mobile and four other Free Fire alternatives to check out in 2023

5) Battle Prime

Battle Prime is a great alternative to Free Fire, as it features engaging multiplayer gameplay with lots of weapons, from assault rifles to sniper rifles, to choose from and wreak havoc on the battlefield. Gamers can select their favorite characters and enter matches with friends and teammates. They can also collect lots of cool in-game rewards, including new agents and other items.

Requirements for Battle Prime

Android devices: At least 2GB RAM and Android 5.1 or higher.

At least 2GB RAM and Android 5.1 or higher. iOS devices: At least 2GB RAM and iOS 9.0 or higher.

4) Knives Out

The fourth title on this list of the best Free Fire alternatives is Knives Out. It features amazing compatibility with a wide range of devices, and its requirements ensure the game can run smoothly even on lower-end phones.

In this title, gamers can take part in classic battle royale matches, with 100 players landing on the same island and engaging one another in combat to see who's the ultimate survivor. The title features HD-quality graphics and lots of exciting in-game features like sports cars to rotate to safe zones and much more.

Requirements to run Knives Out

CPU: Snapdragon 615 Octa Core 1.7 GHz or equivalent

GPU: Adreno 405 or equivalent

RAM: 2GB

Storage: 1.5GB

OS: iOS 8/Android 4.4

Phone: iPhone 5s/Galaxy S3 or equivalent

3) PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile is one of the biggest rivals to Free Fire in the BR gaming community. PUBG Mobile boasts over 500 million downloads on the Google Play Store and offers more realistic graphics and movements, as well as various engaging in-game components like bigger maps and real-life-inspired weapons. Krafton also releases a lot of events and updates for its title that present new features to make the overall gameplay even more interesting.

Requirements to run PUBG Mobile

For Android: Android 6.0 Marshmallow or higher, 64-bit processor (any new-generation processor from Qualcomm, MediaTek, Exynos, or Unisoc), and 2GB RAM

Android 6.0 Marshmallow or higher, 64-bit processor (any new-generation processor from Qualcomm, MediaTek, Exynos, or Unisoc), and 2GB RAM For iOS: iOS 13.0 or later on your iPhone and iPod touch, iPadOS 13.0 or later on your iPad.

2) PUBG New State

PUBG New State is an amazing title for gamers who prefer high-quality graphics in their games. It uses Global Illumination Technology, which offers top-notch graphics on a mobile device. Moreover, this title includes various maps and modes for gamers to explore and enjoy through solo, duo, and squad matchmaking.

Developers have also added lots more content to this game via recent updates and will continue to offer more features via upcoming patches.

Requirements to run PUBG New State Mobile

For Android: Android 6.0 Marshmallow or higher, 64-bit processor (any new-generation processor from Qualcomm, MediaTek, Exynos, or Unisoc), and 2GB RAM

Android 6.0 Marshmallow or higher, 64-bit processor (any new-generation processor from Qualcomm, MediaTek, Exynos, or Unisoc), and 2GB RAM For iOS: iOS 13.0 or later on your iPhone and iPod touch, iPadOS 13.0 or later on your iPad.

1) COD Mobile

Free Fire lovers who want a much better battle royale experience can check out COD Mobile. Call of Duty is already one of the most renowned names in the shooter scene. This mobile release, similar to Warzone, offers amazing survival and gun-based gameplay.

The title has plenty of options in maps and modes where players can select from multiplayer and BR modes. In the former, gamers get action-packed options like team deathmatches and regular deathmatches, where fewer people are available to play with. In BR, one can experience the classic survival gameplay with up to 100 individuals per match on a map that's larger than what Free Fire has to offer.

Requirements to run COD Mobile

Android devices: At least 2GB RAM and Android 5.1 or higher.

At least 2GB RAM and Android 5.1 or higher. iOS devices: At least 2GB RAM and iOS 9.0 or higher.

All these games are worth a shot if one can't get their hands on Free Fire or just want something similar yet different.

