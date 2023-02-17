5 best alternatives for PUBG Mobile to try in 2023

If you have become bored of playing the battle royale maps of PUBG Mobile, you’ve come to the right place. For those seeking fresh new battle-royale adventures in 2023, this article has it covered.

In fact, there isn’t any dearth of battle royale titles these days. Gone are the years when PUBG and Fortnite were the sole exponents of their genre.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s personal choices and views.

Knives Out, Free Fire MAX, and more PUBG Mobile alternatives for your Android and iOS devices

1) Call of Duty Mobile

Call of Duty Mobile has become a popular first-person shooter game that boasts an immensely entertaining battle royale mode. It has an extensive arsenal of weapons faithful to the Call of Duty universe.

Its battle royale mode takes place on a huge map called Isolated, with up to 100 players stepping into the fray at once. With gameplay mechanics smoother than PUBG and top-notch graphics, Call of Duty Mobile is a great alternative to Krafton's iconic title.

Beyond the battle-royale experience, the game also offers various fun modes where players can showcase their precision aiming skills, such as the straight-up Deathmatch Mode and Search and Find Mode. The lattermost is similar to the classic tactical shooter, Counter-Strike.

2) Free Fire MAX

Free Fire MAX is a massively popular battle royale game in India and Southeast Asia that features a fast-paced battle royale experience involving 50 players. Participants are dropped onto an island and must survive to win.

Free Fire MAX offers a range of weapons similar to PUBG Mobile, therefore, getting accustomed to the weapon mechanics won’t be a hassle.

Vibrant graphics and smooth gameplay on low-end devices have propelled the game to prominence. Like PUBG Mobile, Free Fire also provides multiple maps. However, the latter selection is smaller in size, so matches tend to reach a quicker conclusion.

3) Knives Out

Knives Out is a battle royale game that features a massive 100-player battleground. While its mechanics are similar to other battle royale games, Knieves Out has a unique feature that allows players to build structures to defend themselves from enemies. Impressive graphics and smooth gameplay make it a great alternative to PUBG Mobile.

4) New State Mobile

PUBG is back after a year-long hiatus in India in the form of New State Mobile. Although the game looks similar to its original version, some elements of the menu and the warm-up location have been refreshed.

New State Mobile currently features two battle royale maps, TROI and Erangel 2051, with the latter being inspired by the original Erangel map of PUBG.

Additionally, a new TDM map called Station is now available in beta for players to test their skills. New State Mobile also sees the return of the Training Ground, which allows one to practice and test out their weaponry.

5) Rules of Survival

Rules of Survival is another great alternative to PUBG Mobile. It features a similar gameplay format but boasts numerous unique features. Before the game begins, players can customize their characters, which adds a personal touch to the experience.

Rules of Survival takes place on a humongous terrain map with a maximum of 120 players. A quick tutorial educates participants on the game's various mechanics and tools.

The terrain map is so enormous that players need vehicles to explore its numerous regions. The game offers a variety of vehicles, including motorboats, motorcycles, trucks, and cars. Like PUBG Mobile, Rules of Survival allows players to indulge in different game modes, including solo, duo, and squad.

Poll : 0 votes