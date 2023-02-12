PUBG Mobile Spring Cycling event: How to participate, rewards, date and more

PUBG Mobile has come up with another exciting in-game event called 'Spring Cycling,' featuring plenty of missions and a lot of rewards for enthusiasts to enjoy. It began on February 10 and will continue until March 14, 2023.

To participate in the contest, you have to go to the event section and click on Spring Cycling. An interface will open, as you can see in the cover image. It has both options: you can either participate alone (solo) or with your friend (pair).

About Spring Cycling event in PUBG Mobile

Event shop of Spring Cycling event (Image via YouTube/Stylish Bazigar)

Embark on a bicycle trip solo or as a pair. Invite friends to travel and get more Hearts and Dice to unlock exclusive Synergy progress rewards. Complete daily missions to get Dice, which can be used to advance the bicycle. Missions are refreshed daily at 00:00 (UTC+0). Travel to Heart Points on the map with the bicycle to get Hearts. Reach special Heart Points to unlock scenic photos and share them for the first time to get 50 AG. Collect a certain number of Hearts to redeem corresponding rewards in the Event Shop.

The event offers a number of rewards that can be earned after collecting Hearts and Dice through various in-game daily missions, which you will see after clicking on the right-middle icon.

Daily tasks include logging into the game, completing one classic match, eliminating four enemies in classic mode, traveling 800 meters on a two-seater bike in classic mode, gaining 10 Synergy with any friend, and more.

Dice is used to move the bicycle on the given path on the map by clicking on the GO banner located at the bottom right section. Specifically, you must complete the given mission daily before 00:00 (UTC+0) since it gets refreshed after the mentioned time.

Daily missions section of PUBG MOBILE Spring Cycling event (Image via YouTube/Stylish Bazigar)

There are several Heart Points on the map, which boasts Hearts that you can use to grab numerous rewards such as skins, UC, Shuits, Nightman-Machete, and more. The two-seater bike is available in Erangle, Miramar, and Livik maps of PUBG Mobile.

Rewards are also based on Synergy Level with your friends, which means you can get different rewards in the shop section depending upon your Synergy Level. If you travel as a duo in the event, you will obtain more Hearts and Dice to unlock exclusive Synergy progress rewards.

PUBG MOBILE @PUBGMOBILE



The pink 2-seat bike is now available on Erangel, Miramar, and Livik. Take a ride with a teammate and enjoy a special effect!



pubgmobile.live/2023val



#PUBGMOBILE #PUBGMVALENTINE Invite your favorite squadmate!The pink 2-seat bike is now available on Erangel, Miramar, and Livik. Take a ride with a teammate and enjoy a special effect! #PUBGMOBILE C4S10 Invite your favorite squadmate! The pink 2-seat bike is now available on Erangel, Miramar, and Livik. Take a ride with a teammate and enjoy a special effect! 💕 pubgmobile.live/2023val #PUBGMOBILE #PUBGMVALENTINE #PUBGMOBILEC4S10 https://t.co/wNZjFnj0er

One of the two permanent outfit sets, Gothic Gentleman and Gothic Lady, can be earned with 1350 Hearts while the Nightman-Machete can be redeemed with 450 Hearts. The lowest reward a Supply Crate Coupon Scrap costs is 25 Hearts. The PUBG Mobile event brings fantastic entertainment for players.

Poll : 0 votes