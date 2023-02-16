Top 5 safest landing spots in Free Fire MAX BR ranked (February 2023)

If you are someone who is new to battle royale games, then Free Fire Max is the game to try out. Free Fire offers a fast-paced battle-royal experience, where matches are sorted out within a few minutes. And instead of popular battle-royale titles like PUBG and Fortnite, Free Fire MAX pits 50 players against one another.

If you want to rank up fast in Free Fire MAX, this article will suggest some landing spots where you can loot peacefully and get decent quality. Needing you to only worry about the end game.

Five safest landing spots to loot and rank up fast in Free Fire MAX.

5) Plantation (Bermuda)

A strategic location where you can mind your own business (Image via Garena)

Flanked by hills on two sides and a thickly forested canopy in the entire region, Plantation is one of the safest landing spots to loot on the Bermuda map. Be sure to be on the move, as the area has a few dispersed-out cabins. Chances of getting high-quality loot are rare, but sometimes if you are lucky, you may find yourself snipers.

The area is also located next to the center of the map, so camping and moving around where the circle leads you wouldn’t be a hassle at all, and the chances of encountering someone in the early game are pretty rare as well.

4) Peak (Bermuda)

Landing at the Peak gives a strategic height advantage to players (Image via Garena)

Located at the center of the Bermuda map, players landing at the Peak will enjoy a strategic height advantage. This is an ideal spot for Campers, wherein all the landmarks can be easily accessible, depending on where the circle ends. You can surely dominate the area if you find yourself with a sniper rifle on top of the Peak.

The Peak is a pretty widely spaced out area. So, don’t expect to be utterly alone while scavenging for loot.

3) Brasilia (Purgatory)

Map of Brasilia in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Like the Peak on the Bermuda map, Brasilia is a quaint little town with duplex houses surrounded by a semi-circular, table-top hill on the Purgatory map. The location is at the center of the map and has a strategic advantage, as most roads wind around the hill.

If you decide to land in Brasilia, quickly loot and secure a safe position inside the corresponding circle. If you decide to stay and camp in Brasilia, then be prepared for some incoming enemies.

2) Moat House (Purgatory)

The Moat House is a camper’s safe haven (Image via Garena)

The Moat House is a castle surrounded by a lake. However, the area is located on the far north-eastern corner of the Purgatory map. Therefore, it is only advisable to land here and loot if the flight trajectory allows. High-quality loot from the Moat House is guaranteed to come out.

If you manage to kill off the competition at Moat House, hold your ground until the end of the game, giving you a great chance to win that Booyah!

1) Clock Tower (Bermuda)

The Clock Tower in Garena Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Clock Tower is another location offering medium to high-quality loot on the Bermuda map. Clock Tower is also located slightly off-center, so most players avoid this location. Don’t except to be completely alone in the Clock Tower, though. The area also spawns lots of vehicles. So moving around the map to where the circle ends won’t be a hassle either.

Looting safely is essential to rank up fast in Free Fire MAX. These landing spots on Bermuda and Purgatory maps are among the safest in the game.

Happy gaming, and see you on the battlefield!

