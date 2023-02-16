How to get Booyah Pass for free in Free Fire MAX (February 2023)

The Booyah Pass in Free Fire MAX provides immense value to gamers and stands among the most convenient as well as cost-effective alternatives to acquiring items. For just 499 diamonds on the Indian server, users can snag the premium version of the pass or go all out with the premium plus for 999 diamonds.

Players can get two outfits and tons of other exciting cosmetics in both variants, including a surfboard, parachute, backpack, and more. Furthermore, these only run for about a month. Hence, there are plenty of opportunities to earn premium in-game cosmetics. Booyah Pass Season 2 is underway, and the third iteration will kick off on March 1, 2023.

However, many still cannot purchase the required currency to get the pass. Subsequently, they look for free alternatives to get it.

Note: The price of the Booyah Pass varies depending on the server.

Best ways to get a free Booyah Pass in Free Fire MAX

You have to acquire free diamonds first and subsequently utilize the previously collected in-game currency to receive attractive rewards. Some of the best ways to get free diamonds are as follows:

Redeem code and Advance Server

Redeem codes are alphanumeric codes that Garena releases from time to time on their social media handles during live streams, esports events, and more. These codes must be used through the official Rewards Redemption Site, a website dedicated to redeeming codes.

Light Fest Countdown stream provided tones of redeem code (Image via Garena)

The rewards from these redeem codes can include almost anything ranging from premium cosmetics to even a simple voucher. Occasionally, users may receive premium in-game currency and Booyah Pass.

For instance, as part of the Light Fest countdown, Garena provided Free Fire MAX redeem codes every hour that offered diamonds and Elite Pass (the predecessor of Booyah Pass) as rewards.

Users can also get diamonds from Advance Server (Image via Garena)

On the other hand, Free Fire Advance Server is a beta client where individuals can test various new features before they are implemented into the official client. You may report bugs and glitches in this client via the official website to stand a chance of getting free diamonds.

Thus, this is a win-win situation for the players as they can not only test the new features but also stand a chance to get diamonds.

Other applications

Google Opinion Rewards is a popular alternative among gamers (Image via Google Play Store)

Google Opinion Rewards is popular among Free Fire MAX players to get cheap diamonds. You are required to answer short and simple studies to receive Google Play Credits that can be utilized to acquire diamonds within the battle royale title.

Several other options and applications are available to users, like Swagbucks, Mistplay, and more. However, it is important to note that you should not engage in the use of illicit applications.

Steps to purchase Booyah Pass in Free Fire MAX

After accumulating enough diamonds, you may follow the steps given below to purchase the Booyah Pass:

Step 1: Access the Booyah Pass section in Free Fire MAX.

Click on the upgrade button (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Click on the upgrade button beside the ‘Claim All’ button.

The two-pass option will be displayed on the screen. The premium version of the pass will enable users to level up BP to level 120. The elimination notification will also display an exclusive symbol next to your nickname.

On the other hand, the premium plus variant features all the privileges of the premium variant. It opens the option to grow the pass to level 170.

Complete the payment to receive the rewards (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Press the button below the preferred variant and confirm the purchase to upgrade the pass.

Finally, complete the missions to acquire EXP and level up to receive the rewards.

