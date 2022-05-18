5 tips for beginners to choose drop locations in Free Fire MAX (Bermuda map)

The Bermuda Map in Free Fire MAX is the oldest in the game. Although it has gone through several changes, it remains a fan favorite. With blue skies and a tropical paradise setting, playing on the map feels like a BR experience while on vacation.

Although it may look beautiful, it is deadly. Thus, botching a landing on this map may spell disaster. For this reason, knowing where to where and how to choose the perfect drop location is vital to success.

Remember these essential tips when choosing a drop location in Free Fire MAX's Bermuda Map

5) Sentosa is a haven

For players looking for a haven to land on the Bermuda map in Free Fire MAX, Sentosa is quite possibly the best place to drop. It's isolated and cut off from the main island, making it a rather safe post-landing phase.

Players can loot in peace, gear up, and plan for the match. While it does offer a lot, staying here for a long time is not the best idea. Once the first zone shrinks, players should rotate away.

4) Avoiding landing at the edge of the map

Landing at the edge of the map may seem like a good idea, but it will lead to disaster. Since the advantages are mostly beach-heads, there's not much loot.

In addition to the absence of loot, there's no cover either. If opponents manage to spot a player running along the beach, they won't stand a chance of escaping. They'll be gunned down immediately.

3) Bimasakti Strip should be avoided

While Bimasakti Strip is not a bad landing location in Free Fire MAX, several risks are associated with it. For instance, it is flanked by two of the hottest drop locations: Peak and Clock Tower.

Since the area offers some low land, opponents on high ground will be able to shoot players down below easily. This will make it difficult for them to escape and they will probably wind up dead.

2) Don't stay too long on the northern side of the map

While the north part of the island offers a picturesque setting, it's not safe to loiter there for too long. This is due to the water body that divides the region into two halves.

Rotating to the safest may become impossible if the safe zone collapses and a player is stuck on either side. They'll have to fight their way out, which may not be ideal under the circumstances.

1) Be careful when rotating out from Rim Nam Village

Rim Nam Village is one of the best landing locations on Free Fire MAX's Bermuda map. It has plenty of loot up for grabs and offers good cover should a break out. But it's not all blue skies and sunshine.

When rotating out of the area, players need to keep an eye out for enemies. Due to its proximity to hot-drop locations, there are likely to be a few roaming about. Getting stuck in Rim Nam Village is not good if the safe zone is shrinking.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

