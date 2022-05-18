3 best Free Fire MAX Diamonds earning apps for Indian users in May 2022

Free Fire MAX provides players with two main in-game currencies - Gold and Diamonds - which they may use to carry out numerous transactions within the game. The former can be acquired for free, while the diamonds are the premium ones that have to be purchased by spending real money.

Users who can afford diamonds spend money to obtain them. Nonetheless, many players find them unfeasible. As a result, all such individuals look for alternate options.

Numerous applications are readily accessible on the internet that can help users search and provide them with an opportunity to earn money and buy diamonds. Here is a list of them.

Note: The list is based on the writer’s opinion, and users are advised to read the terms of service before using the applications listed below to get Free Fire MAX diamonds for free.

Top 3 apps for Indian users to earn Free Fire MAX Diamonds for free

3) SB Answer – Surveys that Pay

The app is a great option for users and is pretty easy to use (Image via Google Play Store)

SB Answer - Surveys that Pay emerges as an excellent choice. If users are unaware, it is the mobile version of Swagbucks, a popular GPT (Get-paid-to) website with thousands of users worldwide.

This app only demands users to complete simple surveys to earn points. They can then use the same to redeem items like gift cards, which can be utilized to buy the in-game currency.

Link to the app

2) Poll Pay

Poll Pay also can be used by the players (Image via Google Play Store)

Poll Pay is the following app in this list, and it, like the previous one, is a GPT app. It currently has over 5 million downloads on the Play Store, and users must complete the tasks assigned to them.

They may then cash out their earnings using any of the exchange options. Gift cards and PayPal are often available; however, the choices may differ based on the player’s country.

Link to the app

1) Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards is the best option accessible to the players (Image via Google Play Store)

Google Opinion Rewards is the most effective application that free-to-play players can use to obtain the game's currency. After downloading it, individuals must first create their profiles. They will later receive surveys, which they may complete to earn Google Play Credits.

Once users have gathered sufficient credits, they may buy diamonds in Free Fire MAX. They can also save these credits and acquire memberships and airdrops.

Link to the app

Besides the methods listed above, gamers can also incorporate other methods like redeem codes, giveaways, custom rooms, and more to earn Free Fire MAX diamonds for free. However, they must never resort to any illegal practices like mods, as they can lead to an account ban.

Edited by Srijan Sen