5 best Free Fire character abilities and strategies ranked (April 2023)

Free Fire offers plenty of exciting in-game features, making it one of the most-played battle royale titles. The game has over 500 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

Players can equip various in-game items to enhance their gaming experience, including upgradeable weapon skins, pets, and characters. Characters are the most beloved element of this title, as they offer special skills that are handy in winning more matches.

These skills include quicker movement speed, healing, and various other enhancements. This article discusses the five best character abilities and strategies for players to use in Free Fire.

Chrono and four best characters and strategies to use in Free Fire

5) Olivia

Olivia is a significant character in Free Fire and offers a beneficial ability. Players can use her Healing Touch skill in various in-game situations and strategies.

With this skill, allies with the lowest HP will have their HP replenished by 30% when Olivia uses a treatment item and revives them.

Upon upgrading the character to higher levels, gamers can enhance her skill, and the revived player gets an extra 70 HP upon successful revival.

It can easily turn the tide of the battle on their side and win the match. Players can upgrade the character to increase the amount of HP recovered, which is very handy.

4) Shirou

Shirou offers one of the best abilities in Free Fire. His Damage Delivered skill marks enemies who damage the player and allies within an 80-meter radius for six seconds.

The character is available for 499 diamonds in the store. Along with enemy location tracking skills, the first shot deals 50% armor penetration damage to the marked opponents.

Information about the enemy's position is shared with the teammates, making it easier to spot opponents and take them down. Shirou's skill is of great use in combat, where one can see their opponents and apply quick strategies like flanking to eliminate them.

3) Chrono

Chrono's character is based on popular footballer Cristiano Ronaldo. The character features an amazing skill called Time Turner. The ability can create a force field that blocks up to 600 damage from enemies.

Players also get a 15% boost in their movement speed to quickly move and knock out their rivals. They can use Chrono's ability to create a shield for their teammates in open areas to give them time to devise better strategies.

Gamers can further use character fragments to upgrade the character to higher levels, reduce the cooldown period to 120 seconds, and increase the effect duration up to 6 seconds.

2) K

K is one of the coolest Free Fire characters, with two astonishing skill modes. The first skill is called Jiu-Jitsu, which helps players boost their EP conversion rate. The second skill is called Psychology Mode, where players recover 2 EP every 3 seconds up to 100 EP.

Gamers can use K's ability to implement different strategies, like boosting their teammate's EP to give them a boost in the battle, and the decreased ally revival time is also very helpful.

1) DJ Alok

DJ Alok is arguably one of the best characters for players available in Free Fire. The character features the Drop the Beat skill, which is of great use in battles. With this skill, gamers can recover their HP while improving their movement speed.

At its initial upgrade level, the skill allows the user to restore 5HP/sec for 5 seconds and increase their movement speed by 10% in a 5m aura.

By upgrading the character to higher levels, players can further increase the healing time to 10 seconds, and their movement speed is improved by 15%.

Gamers can use DJ Alok in various strategies, including sticking together with their teammates to heal them and also increasing their movement speed in gunfights.

