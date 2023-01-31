What is Free Fire MAX 360° Gloo Wall trick? Guide, settings, and more

Free Fire MAX is one of the premium offerings by Garena in the battle royale genre. The title features amazing graphics quality and immersive shooting mechanics, which are greatly loved in the gaming community.

Gamers can enhance their gameplay by using certain tricks developed by professional players. The 360° Gloo Wall trick is one of the most popular tricks and is very handy for players in tough combat situations.

Gloo Wall is a special grenade with which players can get an instant wall-like cover for themselves on the ground. This article discusses the guide and settings required for players to perform the 360° Gloo Wall trick in Free Fire MAX.

Free Fire MAX 360° Gloo Wall trick: Everything you need to know

Gamers can rapidly defend themselves against attackers' surprise strikes coming from various areas of the battlefield with the use of this technique.

The trick can be learned easily and only requires a basic understanding of the Free Fire MAX's in-game shooting mechanism. Players are advised to carry a sufficient number of gloo wall grenades to perform the trick on the battlefield.

Here's how to do the 360-degree gloo wall trick step-by-step:

Select the Gloo wall grenade in hand after pressing the crouch button. The initial gloo wall may then be set by placing the crosshair in front of oneself and pressing the fire button. To apply the gloo wall on all sides and cover the character, they should now drag the fire button and analog in a 360° motion.

For settings, gamers are only required to have a good set of sensitivity settings and HUD controls. Sensitivity settings will help players get smooth motion while placing a gloo wall to cover themselves from all sides.

Here are the most suitable sensitivity settings for players to smoothly use the 360-degree gloo wall trick in Free Fire MAX:

General: 100

Red Dot: 100

2x Scope: 90–95

4x Scope: 85 – 90

Sniper Scope: 65–70

Free Look: 75–85

In HUD Controls, gamers are recommended to place the button in a comfortable position to access it more quickly and place the gloo wall in the appropriate position.

Gamers can master their default controls in the training grounds or custom rooms, where they can ace unlimited gloo wall grenades.

After that, they can also do 1v1 custom rooms with their pro teammates to quickly learn the trick and apply it in ranked matches to get more kills and improve their tier ranking and K/D ratio.

Other useful gloo wall tricks in Free Fire MAX

1) Sit-up gloo wall trick

In the sit-up gloo wall trick, the players place a gloo wall trick while in the crouch position. The gloo wall trick is easy to learn and can be easily mastered in a few days of practice.

Gamers can quickly place a gloo wall by tapping the crouch button and can get an instant cover. This technique is also useful for avoiding enemy headshot assaults in Free Fire MAX.

2) Quick gloo wall trick

The quick gloo wall trick is a handy trick where players can get instant cover from an attack. In the trick, the player places a gloo wall towards the opponent's firing line to save himself from direct fire.

The sensitivity settings for the general camera angle need to be kept between 80 and 90 for a smooth crosshair shift towards the rival. It will help the players quickly place the gloo wall on the front side and dodge enemy players' bullets.

Note: This article reflects the personal opinions of the writer.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes