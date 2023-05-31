How to update Free Fire MAX OB40 version today: Android and iOS guide

Free Fire MAX's OB40 update is finally out after a long wait. Android and iOS players can now download it on their devices. There is no server downtime this time around, which means that fans won’t have to wait for a maintenance break to end. The main highlights of the patch include a new achievement system, team-up optimization, gameplay and character updates, weapon adjustments, and more.

This article explains how to update Free Fire MAX to the OB40 version.

Steps to download Free Fire MAX OB40 version

Android

You can use the Google Play Store to update to the OB40 version (Image via Google Play Store)

Follow the steps below to update Free Fire MAX on Android devices:

Step 1: Open the Google Play Store application on your device and use the search bar to look up the battle royale title.

Step 2: You will find numerous search results. Select the right one.

Step 3: Click on the “Update” button to get the latest version of the game. The size is around 300 MB, so you must ensure that you have sufficient storage space on your phone.

Alternatively, you can visit the Google Play Store’s Manage Apps and Devices section and proceed to “Updates.”

iOS

Those on the iOS platform can employ the Apple App Store (Image via Apple App Store)

Those who own iPhones or iPads can follow these steps to download the OB40 version:

Step 1: Boot up the Apple App Store application.

Step 2: Search for Free Fire MAX and choose the correct result.

Step 3: Hit the “Update” option to get the OB40 variant of the game. If you do not have an older version, you will have to download and install the title.

Features present in the OB40 version of the game

Listed below are the key features of the Free Fire MAX OB40 update:

New System: Achievements with three categories: Combat, Collector and Career.

Duo Active Skills Mode in Clash Squad

New G36 weapon in Clash Squad and Store changes

Gloo Wall maker and other Battle Royale mode changes

Weapon balances to XM8, Thompson, MP40, Bison, M1887, M1014, Charge Buster, Trogon, MAG-7, M1917, Marksman Grip, and Grenade

New Awakened Alok character

New Sonia Character

Character ability reworks: Dimitri, Thiva, Kapella, Olivia

Character ability balances: Tatsuya, Clu, Homer, Skyler, K, Iris, Hayato, Andrew, Rafael, Alvaro

Map changes

Gameplay changes

Craftland changes

You can read the detailed patch notes for the update by clicking on this link.

