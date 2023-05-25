Free Fire OB40 update release date, time and features announced (MAX version)

The current Advance Server's upcoming Free Fire update is underway, with still a few days left for its conclusion, but Garena has confirmed the release date and time for the next version. Per the official Instagram account of Garena Free Fire MAX IND (Indian server), the OB40 is expected to roll on the last day of May 2023 and will bring plenty of features teased by the developers in the Advance Server.

Although Garena has not confirmed it, Free Fire and its MAX version might again go on hours-long maintenance breaks for the efficient rollout of new in-game content, which includes a new Achievement System, CS Duo Active Skills mode, multiple character changes, and more.

Garena Free Fire MAX OB40: Everything confirmed by the developers regarding the upcoming patch update

As mentioned, developers have confirmed the release date, time, and key features of the upcoming OB version of Free Fire and its MAX variant. The OB40 will roll out on May 31, 2023, at 9:30 (IST) for Indian users. However, developers haven't confirmed the maintenance schedule, which they can announce in the upcoming days.

Here are the features that the FF publisher Garena has confirmed via the in-game event section:

1) Achievement System

Players will reach new milestones and unlock various rewards in the game after the release of the upcoming update. Garena has confirmed the release of the new Achievement Center, which will bring a series of new in-game awards and a point system to attain additional rewards. The Achievement System will go live in FF MAX on June 3, 2023.

2) Clash Squad and Battle Royale Updates

CS mode, alongside the Battle Royale, has always remained under the developers' radar when pushing new updates. This time, Garena is again planning to introduce multiple gameplay changes for both primary FF and FF MAX modes.

Clash Squad is getting a new mode that will allow players to use two active skills in their loadout, while developers are also planning to introduce map adjustments for locations like Mars Electric, Cape Town, and Dam. The CS Rank Season 19 also commences on June 1 at 2:30 pm (IST).

On the other hand, the Battle Royale mode will receive a critical adjustment regarding the loading of matches, as developers have made the loading quicker. The other additions to the BR mode are Gloo Maker and Gloo Chips to generate gloo walls for everyone.

Another essential optimization for Free Fire's BR mode is an improved Weapon Glory that showcases unique gun stats. Besides upgrading and adjusting both key modes, developers have optimized the team-up experience with an enhanced friend list and better quick message feature with more customizations.

3) New Character and other changes

With a passive ability named Nano Lifeshield, Sonia is the latest FF/FF MAX character making her way via the OB40 update. Her skill will allow her to enter an invulnerable and immobile state for one second after taking fatal damage. It will then allow users to employ the skill to gain a 150HP shield with a six-second duration.

During those six seconds, if players can knock out an enemy, they will gain HP for the shield from the damage they deal. However, if the skill users fail to knock out, they will get eliminated within six seconds of use. Thus, using Sonia's Nano Lifeshield will seemingly be a gamble on the battlefield.

Sonia will not be the only one coming via the OB40 patch. Awaken Alok will also make his way as a new variant to the original popular and overpowered character in Free Fire. Besides, characters like Thiva, Dimitri, K, Skyler, Alvaro, Hayato, et cetera are among those that will receive balance changes via the new update.

4) Weapon adjustments

Shotguns like M1014, Charge Buster, and M1887 are getting balance adjustments in the latest update. At the same time, MAG-7, Trogon, Thompson, MP40, Bizon, and XM8 will be the guns getting buffed via the OB40 patch. Furthermore, Garena has also revealed that weapons like M1917 (pistol) and Grenade will be nerfed.

