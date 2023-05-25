Free Fire OB40 update patch notes released: Awakened Alok, weapon adjustments, and more

After successfully deploying the Free Fire OB39 update, Garena is set to release the OB40 update later this month. The update is scheduled to go live on May 31. It is set to bring in a multitude of new and exciting features while also commemorating the sixth anniversary of the popular battle royale title. Much to the delight of the fans, the developers released the detailed patch notes in Indonesian days before the official launch.

These patch notes offer detailed insight into the new features and changes that will be implemented into the game. Here is a look at the patch notes for Free Fire OB40 update.

Free Fire OB40 update patch notes

The Free Fire OB40 update offers players a wide range of changes. Some of the important ones are as follows:

New System: Achievements

Every step you make in Free Fire deserves to be celebrated.

3 categories - Combat, Collector and Career.

Each achievement usually has 3 stages.

Some achievements will not appear in list until players get them.

Achievements in the Career and Collector categories will display account history.

Title Achievement

Some achievements provide titles as rewards.

3 titles rarity - rare, epic, and mythic.

After equipping the title, it will be shown on the profile page.

Clash Squad

New mode: Duo Active Skills Mode

The active and passive skills in your preset will be saved, and the active skills in the preset will be selected by default so players only need to choose 1 active skill again

If the rank is above Gold I, this mode will be active by default.

Other rules will be exactly the same as Clash Squad mode.

Clash Squad Store Changes

Price changes:

MP40: Reduced to 1900 from 2000

Reduced to 1900 from 2000 Basket: Reduced to 1800 from 1900

Reduced to 1800 from 1900 P90: Reduced to 1600 from 1700

New Weapon: G36

Battle Royale

Gloo Wall maker

Every player will have a Gloo Maker and start with 1 Gloo Wall.

Gloo Maker will not be dropped when a user is eliminated.

Gloo Wall can no longer be loot or purchased.

Pet/Loadout changes

Mr. Waggor

Leg Pocket

Secret Hint

Super Revival Optimization

Teammates revived using Super Revival Cards will now receive better loot.

Players will receive a Med Kit and Heal Pistol.

In-Match Missions - Colour Cube Charge Up

During the “6th Anniversary” celebration, the Color Cube limited mission will be available.

In-match missions will only appear in some matches.

In Battle Royale, interact with the Color Prism for some time to unlock the event. Colour Spirits will appear with each player and cast skills that will help players when needed!

Bonus Box

There are Bonus Boxes around the Battle Royale map. Look for them, interact with them and get interesting loot!

Other changes

Change of items: Gloo Melter and Med Kit option.

Loot Changes.

Vending Machine Changes.

Changes to the speed at which the Safe Zone shrinks.

Weapon Balance and Changes

Rifle Change

XM8: Accuracy +15%

SMG Changes

Thompson: Damage +4%

Damage +4% MP40: Damage +8%

Damage +8% Bison: Damage +10%, easier to use.

Shotgun Changes

M1887: Range -15%, reload speed + 10%.

Range -15%, reload speed + 10%. M1014-I: Range -12%, accuracy +20%.

Range -12%, accuracy +20%. M1014-II: Range -12%, accuracy +20%.

Range -12%, accuracy +20%. M1014-III: Range -12%, accuracy +20%.

Range -12%, accuracy +20%. Charge Buster: Range -20%, magazine capacity +1.

Range -20%, magazine capacity +1. Trogon: Easier to use.

Easier to use. MAG-7: Easier to use.

Gun Changes

M1917: Damage -13%, rate of fire +6%

Other

Marksman Grip: I n addition to the basic fire rate of weapons, rate of fire -3%

n addition to the basic fire rate of weapons, rate of fire -3% Grenade: Explosion range -10%

Characters and Pet

New Sonia character

Ability: Nano Lifeshield

Awakened Alok

Skill Awakening: Party Remix

Character Change

Dimitri

Thiva

Kapella

Olivia

Character Balance

Tatsuya

Clu

Homer

Skyler

K

Iris

Passive skills

Hayato

Andrew

Andrew “the Fierce”

Rafael

Alvaro “Rageblast”

Map changes

Bermuda Change

New changes to the layout of Rim Nam Village, providing more shelter and clearer paths.

Rim Nam Village will be added to Clash Squad mode (casual and ranked mode).

Clash Squad map changes

Nurek Dam: Containers have been added at each of the tilting containers next to the spawn points.

Containers have been added at each of the tilting containers next to the spawn points. Mars Electric: The starting positions for both sides have been changed to allow for fairer gameplay. The tires and houses on the north side have been removed.

The starting positions for both sides have been changed to allow for fairer gameplay. The tires and houses on the north side have been removed. Cape Town: The layout and orientation of buildings in the area has been changed.

Gameplay

Bag and loot optimization

Every time Free Fire players open the bag, items of the same type, such as healing items and ammo, will be placed together.

A “Discard Useless” feature has been added to the bag page, which allows you to create useless items in the bag with one button.

Same-type items such as healing items and ammo will be stacked in the loot list.

Advanced weapon attachments now support automatic looting: Silencer, SMG Muzzle, AR Magazine, Marksman Grip, Shotgun Stock, Sniper Stock.

Loadout Changes

Bonfire: I n Clash Squad and Battle Royale, the effect is changed from 10HP/s and 10EP/s to 5 HP/s and 20 EP/s for 10s.

n Clash Squad and Battle Royale, the effect is changed from 10HP/s and 10EP/s to 5 HP/s and 20 EP/s for 10s. Airdrop: Loadout users get an extra 300 CS Cash once any team member takes an airdrop (Clash Squad).

Loadout users get an extra 300 CS Cash once any team member takes an airdrop (Clash Squad). Leg Pocket: Get Gloo Maker Lv. 2, Bag Lv. 3, and 200 additional bag capacities at the start of the match (Battle Royale)

Get Gloo Maker Lv. 2, Bag Lv. 3, and 200 additional bag capacities at the start of the match (Battle Royale) Bounty Token: The first elimination will give individuals 400 FF Coins, random attachments and weapons that can be upgraded to Lv. 2 (Battle Royale).

The first elimination will give individuals 400 FF Coins, random attachments and weapons that can be upgraded to Lv. 2 (Battle Royale). Supply Supply: When players power up, get 300 FF Coins, Bizon and 60 Ammo SMG (Battle Royale).

When players power up, get 300 FF Coins, Bizon and 60 Ammo SMG (Battle Royale). Secret Hint: Chests will be marked on the map. Go there to get Gloo Chip, Launch Pad, 600 FF Coin, and other items. After opening the chest, a new chest will be marked (Battle Royale).

Aim assist changes to downed enemies

It's easier to aim at enemies who are still standing when there are enemies standing and downed nearby.

Optimization of out of zone elimination rules

If a player is eliminated outside the zone 8 seconds after taking damage from another user, the elimination will be awarded to the enemy who dealt the last damage.

System

New Lobby Design

All kinds of promotions and commercial events have all been merged into the new FF Shop page.

UI changes including buttons Store, Luck Royale, Booyah Pass, Mission, Event, Vault, Weapon, Character.

Patch Information

Patch information will be permanently available in Events.

Instant Message Settings

Enter via the Preset or Settings page.

Equipped messages can be arranged using a list or wheel.

Team Reminder

When a team member is not ready, the team leader can remind them to be ready.

When all team members are ready, they can alert the team leader to start matchmaking.

Team Status

Team status also has a reminder feature.

Invitation List Optimization

Changed Teamcode button position.

Avatar Platform

Players who link social media accounts to Free Fire accounts can use social media profile pictures as avatars on Free Fire.

Only visible to in-game friends.

Play Again Button

Users can select "Play Again" and immediately start matchmaking for the next match Free Fire Solo mode without the need to return to the lobby.

Rank

Map Pool Changes

The map pool for Free Fire ranked matches is:

Bermuda

NeXTerra

Alpine

Purgatory

Kalahari

Bonus Download Map

Battle Royale - Download all maps for an additional 10% rank points. (Max 8 points)

Clash Squad - Download all maps for 5 additional rank points.

Performance and optimization

Optimized Battle Royale Loading Time.

Dual Network Connection.

Other Changes

The airdrop indicator will be more visible so that players are not eliminated by the airdrop.

Added post-elimination information in Battle Royale.

The pin function can be used when using a vehicle or parachute.

Delete Network friends.

A warning will appear when changing the graphic quality to a higher quality.

Craftland

Spider-Verse Parkour

Color Hide & Seek

Color Spray

Mystery Town

Fort Fued

Craftland Token

Other optimization

Readers may view the complete Free Fire OB40 patch notes here.

Note: Due to the government-imposed restrictions on Free Fire in India, players are requested to refrain from playing the battle royale title. However, they may play Free Fire MAX, which is not on the list of banned applications.

