How to get free mythic gun skins in Free Fire MAX

Garena has gradually released multiple events surrounding the upcoming Free Fire MAX OB40 update designed to engage players. One of the most recent events added to the game essentially allows one to collect multiple mythic gun skins free of cost. However, these skins are not permanent and will expire in a few days.

Players must only sign in to the battle royale title between the stipulated duration to receive various items. The details of the event are outlined below.

New Free Fire MAX event offers free mythic skin

Logging in for the Gun Skins event became a part of the game on May 28, 2023, and offers 10 exclusive mythic gun skins for free. All you need to do is sign in to your account until June 7, 2023, and collect the rewards from the event section.

The list of gun skins that players will receive as part of the newly launched events is as follows:

The list of skins available for free (Image via Garena)

M1887 – Incedium Burst

Desert Eagle – Fishy Delight

Woodpecker – Ace Gamer

AWM – Mossy Vinehorn

UMP – Gators Papercut

MP5 – Candy Bunny

Thompson – Galactic Panthera

AK47 – Unicorn’s Rage (Golden Era)

Groza – Thunder Electrified

SCAR – Ultimate Titan

All the skins come with a seven-day time limit and will expire after the said duration. Nonetheless, players will gain 7% of the Weapon Skins Lifetime Progress for each gun skin.

Steps to get free mythic gun skins in Free Fire MAX

Listed below are the detailed steps to receive all the gun skins from the Free Fire MAX event:

Step 1: Sign in to your account while the event is underway. Then, access the event section by clicking on the calendar option.

Select Free Gun Skins tab from the available options (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Select the Free Gun Skins tab under the Events section.

Step 3: Click the claim button beside the set of rewards to collect the gun skins.

After claiming the skins, you can equip them through the Armory section under the weapon tab.

Log in for Room Cards in Free Fire MAX

Players can claim the Room Card and then create unlimited rooms for 24 hours (Image via Garena)

Garena has added a separate event in Free Fire MAX that provides a free Room Card with a 24-hour time limit. Like the gun skin trials, individuals must sign in to the battle royale title and claim the card. They can create unlimited custom rooms for the next 24 hours since the card will be used automatically. Since the event refreshes daily, players can collect the cards every day until June 7, 2023.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes