Free Fire 6th Anniversary items leaked: Bundles, gun skins, emotes, and more

Free Fire will turn six in a few months, and as with previous celebrations, the developers might have a long list of activities lined up to commemorate the occasion. Now, popular data miner Saw Gaming has shared a new set of leaks online, providing a sneak peek about a few items that might become available to players during the game’s sixth-anniversary celebrations.

Among the items leaked by Saw Gaming is a wide range of themed bundles, backpacks, emotes, skywing, gun skins, avatars, and banners. This article provides a detailed overview of the leaked 6th Anniversary items.

Free Fire 6th Anniversary items leaked

In a recent YouTube video, data miner Saw Gaming shared a list of items that might be accessible during various Free Fire 6th Anniversary celebrations events. According to him, the celebration will also feature items around the T.R.A.P theme. The rewards that might be up for grabs in the coming days include the following:

T.R.A.P. Street Bundle

T.R.A.P. Hall Bundle

T.R.A.P Stage Bundle

Foam of Wisdom Bundle

Chromatic T.R.A.P Avatar

Chromatic T.R.A.P Bundle

Chromatic T.R.A.P Pin

FF 6th Anniversary lobby music

T.R.A.P Chromaburn Backpack

Anniversary Parachute

City Skyboard

Motorbike – 6th Anniversary

Chromatic Pop Dancer emote

Chroma Twist Twist emote

Chromasonic Shot

6th Anniversary Celebration emote

Katana – T.R.A.P. Chromalight

Miraculous Fist

Grenade – Wisdom Explosion

AN94 – Bliss Popper

Parafal – City Eyes

Gloo Wall – T.R.A.P Chromatic

T.R.A.P Chrominvander Skywing

6th Anniversary Hat

Magical Mane (Mask)

Minty Sponge Wig

Starlight Gal Bundle

T.R.A.P Chromawhite Bundle

T.R.A.P Chromablack Bundle

While the data miner shared the list of items and provided a visual glimpse, he did not post any details about when and how these items might be available. Moreover, given their rarity, some will require spending diamonds. Others, meanwhile, may also be available to players for free.

However, despite Saw Gaming being a reliable source, Garena has not officially announced the Free Fire 6th Anniversary celebrations event or rewards. Thus, the developers may or may not add the items to the game in the coming months.

The previous anniversary celebrations started in the month of August (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nonetheless, it is reasonable to assume that the official announcement about the commencement of the Free Fire 6th Anniversary celebrations within the battle royale title is a few weeks away. This is based on the fact that past events were added in the month of August.

Note: Free Fire is blocked in India. Players from the country should avoid playing the battle royale title. Instead, they may download and play the MAX version since it was not on the blocked application list.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes