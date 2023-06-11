5 best tips to spend Free Fire diamonds wisely

Diamonds hold the utmost value in Free Fire since this currency cannot be earned within the game like Gold. Instead, you must purchase them with real money. This premium in-game currency is required in multiple aspects of the game, from acquiring the collectibles from the events, store, and Luck Royales to even activities like changing the name.

Thus, it becomes imperative to spend the diamonds wisely because once the diamonds are spent, they cannot be brought back. Here are some of the tips that you may follow to save diamonds.

Disclaimer: The utilization of diamonds in Free Fire is entirely subjective, and this list only represents the writers’ opinions.

Tips for using diamonds wisely in Free Fire

5) Avoid changing names directly with diamonds

You may exchange Guild Tokens and a few diamonds for Name Change Card (Image via Garena)

The process of changing the IGN or the guild name is very costly in Free Fire. You will need to spend 390 diamonds to change your nickname, while in the case of the guild name, you will have to shell out 500 diamonds.

Alternatively, to change the IGN directly with diamonds, you may wait for events offering Name Change Cards at a discounted rate. You may also purchase it from the Exchange section of the store using Guild Tokens and a handful of diamonds. In the meantime, the changes to the guild name should be avoided until necessary.

4) Avoid a few Luck Royales

Faded Wheel might offer a decent value on the diamonds spent (Image via Garena)

With premium rewards, the Free Fire Luck Royale typically requires you to spend diamonds to make spins. However, some of them, like Diamond Royale and Ring-themed events, do not guarantee the cosmetics in a particular number of spins, and you may have to spend a few thousand diamonds to get a couple of items. This may not be the most effective way to utilize diamonds in this game.

On the other hand, you will know the cost of acquisition in other Luck Royales like Moco Store and Faded Wheel. After a certain number of spins, you will receive a predetermined set of items. In general, the items available in them are reasonably well priced than the store.

3) Booyah Pass can be a good choice

The premium variant of the monthly Booyah Pass can undoubtedly be a promising avenue for the expenditure of diamonds in Free Fire. The pass costs 499 diamonds, and upon successful completion, you will obtain two exclusive outfits, a permanent gun skin, banners, and avatars, among several other cosmetics.

You must work hard to get through the Daily and Weekly missions to gain the required BP EXP and progress through the levels. However, getting the Premium Plus variant for 999 diamonds for a head start of 50 levels and Deluxe Box post 150 levels might not be out value the additional expenditure.

2) Do not purchase items directly from the store without discounts

Garena runs discounts within Free Fire regularly (Image via Garena)

Garena regularly organizes sales on the various sections of the Free Fire store. In many situations, you might have an opportunity to receive items at half the marked price, saving you tons of diamonds on the in-game purchases.

However, in this case, you might not be able to purchase the desired item immediately. These sales are more prominent around the game’s anniversary celebration.

1) Spend diamonds during Level Up Shop, Mystery Shop, and other similar events

The developers regularly run several events in Free Fire, where an entire collection of themed items is up for grabs. Some prominent events are Level Up Shop, Value Pack, Craft your Armory, and Mystery Shop, which are available a few times during the year and offer items at up to 90% discount. Thus, saving up the diamonds until the arrival of these events can be a good idea.

However, this should not deter you from participating in regular events if they feature rewards you wish to obtain.

Note: Due to the government-imposed restrictions on Free Fire, Indian players should avoid playing the game. However, you may engage in the MAX version of the title, which is not on the restricted application list.

