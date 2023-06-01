Free Fire Booyah Pass Season 6 for June revealed: Price, main rewards, and more (MAX version)

Garena releases a new Booyah Pass for Free Fire MAX at the start of every month, and with June underway, they have presented the Season 6 pass called Comic Chaos. It features a number of attractive themed rewards, including outfits, jeep, hoodies, banners, and avatars, among several other items. Since these passes run for the entire month, players have all of June to receive the rewards.

The pass is divided into two tracks: free and premium, with the latter housing the majority of the exclusive rewards. In order to receive all rewards from the pass, individuals will need to spend diamonds to upgrade the pass, then complete missions to earn EXP and collect rewards as they level up.

Here is a detailed overview of the items available in the New Free Fire MAX Booyah Pass Season 6.

New Free Fire MAX Booyah Pass Season 6 starts on the Indian server

The new Free Fire MAX Booyah Pass Season 6 for June has made its way into the game, and players now have the option to get a bevy of attractive rewards. Individuals can upgrade the pass using premium in-game currency.

The two variants of the Free Fire MAX Booyah Pass (Image via Garena)

Those who are interested in upgrading the pass will notice two different options. They can either spend 499 diamonds for the Premium version or 999 diamonds for the Premium Plus version. The difference between the two variants is that players gain 50 levels instantly, and they can level up the pass up to 200 levels instead of 150 in the Premium Plus variant. Other than this, both variants provide the same set of privileges.

Free Fire MAX Booyah Pass Season 6 rewards

As always, this Free Fire MAX Booyah Pass Season 6 offers a variety of attractive themed rewards that will certainly entice players. Some of the notable ones are as follows:

Level 1 – Character Choice Crate

Level 10 – Chaos Universe Loot Box and OG Heroine Bundle

Level 20 – Chaos Signal Banner and Comic Chaos Banner

Level 30 – Arcade Machine Loot Box

Level 40 – Jeep Chaos Universe

Level 50 – Superhero Hoodie and OG Hero’s Night Out Bundle

Level 60 – Chaos Signal Avatar, Comic Chaos Avatar, and 4x BP S6 Token

Level 70 – Chaos Universe Skyboard

Level 80 – Grenade – OGSuperhero and 4x BP S6 Token

Level 90 – 4x BP S6 Token

Level 100 – Vector – OGSuperhero and 4x BP S6 Token

Level 110, 115, 120, 125 – 4x BP S6 Token

Level 130 – Pan Manga Hero and Galaxy Hyperbook Token Choice crate

Level 135 – 4x BP S6 Token

Level 140 – Chaos Universe Backpack and 4x BP S6 Token

Level 145 – 4x BP S6 Token

Level 150 – Gloo Wall OGSuperhero and 12x BP S6 Token

Level 151 – BP S6 Deluxe Box (Claim a reward every 1 Battle Pass level-up after reaching 150 level)

Thus, players only get the maximum value if they manage to complete the entire pass.

