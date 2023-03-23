Free Fire Booyah Pass Season 6 leaks (June 2023): OG Hero’s Night Out Bundle, Chaos Universe Skyboard, and more revealed

The Booyah Pass replaced the Elite Pass in Free Fire in January 2023 and completely revamped the reward system. Season 3 of the Booyah Pass is currently active in the game and will be followed by Season 4 in April.

Recently, popular data miner Smart Clown posted leaks about the Booyah Pass Season 6, which will become available in June 2023. It will be inspired by comics and feature the OG Heroine Bundle and the OG Hero’s Night Out Bundle as its primary costume bundles.

Free Fire Booyah Pass Season 6 (June 2023): Leaked rewards

The Free Fire Booyah Pass Season 6 will commence on June 1, 2023, after the conclusion of the Booyah Pass Season 5. The price of the pass is expected to remain the same, and interested players will be able to acquire two different versions - Premium and Premium Plus for 499 diamonds and 999 diamonds, respectively. Besides the paid version, a few free rewards will also be available.

Listed below are the leaked rewards from the Booyah Pass Season 6:

At Level 1: Booyah Pass Pet Choice

At Level 10: OG Heroine Bundle

At Level 10: Chaos Universe Loot Box (free)

At Level 20: Comic Chaos Banner

At Level 20: Chaos Signal Banner (free)

At Level 30: Arcade Machine Loot Box

At Level 40: Jeep - Chaos Universe

At Level 40: Diamond Royale Voucher (free)

At Level 50: OG Hero’s Night Out Bundle

At Level 50: Superhero Hoodie (free)

At Level 70: Chaos Universe Skyboard

At Level 80: Grenade - OGSuperhero (free)

At Level 100: Vector - OGSuperhero

At Level 130: Pan - Manga Hero

At Level 140: Chaos Universe Backpack

At Level 150: Gloo Wall – OGSuperhero

It is worth noting that these are only leaks and hence unconfirmed. Players should take the listed rewards with a pinch of salt. That said, given the credibility of the previous leaks from Smart Clown, it is likely that the rewards mentioned above will get introduced in June 2023 with the Booyah Pass Season 6.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is prohibited in India, and users from the nation must not play the battle royale title. They can engage in the MAX variant since it wasn’t among the prohibited applications.

