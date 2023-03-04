3 best methods to get free diamonds in Free Fire (March 2023)

Among all the battle royale titles available on mobile phones, it must be admitted that Garena’s Free Fire is one of the best when it comes to gifting free rewards to players and the variety of options given in character customization.

Buying exclusive skins, rewards, bundles, weapons, vehicle skins, and characters by spending in-game diamonds is one of the best ways to make your presence felt on the battle royale grounds.

Diamonds act as a premium form of in-game currency. So, typically if you want to earn some diamonds, then you’d have to spend some cash on top-up events. So, through this feature, we’ll let you know three ways to earn some of those elusive premium diamonds in Free Fire without spending a penny.

3 legitimate ways to earn free diamonds in Free Fire

1) Google Opinion Rewards

Complete surveys to earn Google Credits (Image via Google Play Store)

The Google Opinion Rewards app is a sure-fire way to earn free diamonds in the battle royale title by simply sharing your opinion. It’s basically a survey app that gives Google Play Credits or iTunes Gift Cards in exchange for sharing your insights.

The Google Survey Monitor app is available for download on both Android and iPhone devices. You can use your earned Google Credits to get some diamonds for free in the game.

2) BOOYAH! App

Take part in special competitions, fan earn events on the Booyah! App to win diamonds as rewards (Image via Google Play Store)

Did you know that Garena has an app designed specifically for sharing in-game content? The Booyah! app is available for Android and iPhone devices alike.

Here’s the deal. You can earn some diamonds for free through the app by simply taking part in the Free Fire MAX events and competitions hosted within the app. You can later purchase your desired items by spending them in the in-game shop.

3) Redeem codes

Visit Garena’s reward redemption site once you get a redeem code (Image via Garena)

The easiest way to earn some free diamonds is by using redemption codes, which Garena frequently shares at events and esports tournaments. Once you get hold of one such redemption code, you will need to follow these simple and straightforward steps to claim your Free Fire diamonds:

Step 1: Head over to the Free Fire Rewards official redemption website using your web browser.

Step 2: Sign in using any of your social media accounts such as Facebook, Twitter, Google, or Apple ID.

Step 3: Once you're logged in, enter your redemption code and hit the Confirm button. The rewards will be added to your account within 24 hours.

Please note that Free Fire redeem codes are only applicable for a certain period of time and typically get expired within 24 hours.

Now that you know how to get diamonds for free, go ahead and exchange those diamonds for cool in-game items that will enhance your battle royale experience!

