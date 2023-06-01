How to get free Spider-Sense emote in Free Fire MAX

The first Free Fire MAX x Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse collaboration event has launched in the battle royale game, and it offers a free Spider-Sense emote. The Enter the Spider-Verse event requires players to complete various missions to procure "Earth 1610 Tokens" that they can use to make spins and obtain special event cards.
Each stage corresponds to a set of cards that players need to get the rewards. Upon reaching stage 10, they will receive an exclusive Spider-Sense emote free of cost.
What players need to do to get free exclusive Spider-Sense emote in Free Fire MAX
A Spider-Sense emote was launched in the Free Fire MAX Indian server on June 1, 2023. Players have more than enough time to obtain it, as the Enter the Spider-Verse event concludes on June 18, 2023.
Players will have to collect five cards by making spins. A single spin requires two tokens, and five spins will require 10 tokens.
Players will receive one of the following cards:
- Spider-Gwen
- Spider-Man 2099
- Spider-Man
- Kelly
- Shirou
In addition to making spins, players can exchange cards with their friends to collect missing ones. Once they reach a particular stage, they will receive the corresponding rewards without spending diamonds.
The list of items available up for grabs is as follows:
- Reach Stage 1 to get 500x Gold
- Reach Stage 2 to get 1x Gold Royale Voucher (Expiry date: July 31, 2023)
- Reach Stage 4 to get the AK47 – Water Balloon Weapon Loot Crate
- Reach Stage 7 to get the "Spider-Verse" Parachute
- Reach Stage 10 to get the Spider-Sense emote
Given that the event will run for over two weeks, players have a lot of time to get these rewards.
Steps to claim Spider-Sense emote from the new Free Fire MAX event
You can follow the steps given below to claim the Spider-Sense emote, among other rewards, through the new Free Fire x Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse collaboration event:
Step 1: To access the web event, log in to your account and click on the Spiderman emblem in the screen's bottom-left corner.
Step 2: You can keep track of the missions and collect the Earth 1610 Token.
Step 3: Use the Earth 1610 Token to make spins and receive the cards.
Step 4: Once you have collected the required set of cards, you will reach a particular stage. You can collect the rewards by clicking on the icon on the right side.
After acquiring the Spider-Sense emote and "Spider-Verse" Parachute, you may equip them via the vault.
