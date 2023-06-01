How to get free Spider-Sense emote in Free Fire MAX

The first Free Fire MAX x Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse collaboration event has launched in the battle royale game, and it offers a free Spider-Sense emote. The Enter the Spider-Verse event requires players to complete various missions to procure "Earth 1610 Tokens" that they can use to make spins and obtain special event cards.

Each stage corresponds to a set of cards that players need to get the rewards. Upon reaching stage 10, they will receive an exclusive Spider-Sense emote free of cost.

What players need to do to get free exclusive Spider-Sense emote in Free Fire MAX

A Spider-Sense emote was launched in the Free Fire MAX Indian server on June 1, 2023. Players have more than enough time to obtain it, as the Enter the Spider-Verse event concludes on June 18, 2023.

Players will have to collect five cards by making spins. A single spin requires two tokens, and five spins will require 10 tokens.

Five cards that players need to collect to win free rewards (Image via Garena)

Players will receive one of the following cards:

Spider-Gwen

Spider-Man 2099

Spider-Man

Kelly

Shirou

In addition to making spins, players can exchange cards with their friends to collect missing ones. Once they reach a particular stage, they will receive the corresponding rewards without spending diamonds.

Emote is available on reaching stage 10 (Image via Garena)

The list of items available up for grabs is as follows:

Reach Stage 1 to get 500x Gold

Reach Stage 2 to get 1x Gold Royale Voucher (Expiry date: July 31, 2023)

Reach Stage 4 to get the AK47 – Water Balloon Weapon Loot Crate

Reach Stage 7 to get the "Spider-Verse" Parachute

Reach Stage 10 to get the Spider-Sense emote

Given that the event will run for over two weeks, players have a lot of time to get these rewards.

Steps to claim Spider-Sense emote from the new Free Fire MAX event

Click on the icon in the bottom left corner (Image via Garena)

You can follow the steps given below to claim the Spider-Sense emote, among other rewards, through the new Free Fire x Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse collaboration event:

Step 1: To access the web event, log in to your account and click on the Spiderman emblem in the screen's bottom-left corner.

Step 2: You can keep track of the missions and collect the Earth 1610 Token.

Step 3: Use the Earth 1610 Token to make spins and receive the cards.

Step 4: Once you have collected the required set of cards, you will reach a particular stage. You can collect the rewards by clicking on the icon on the right side.

After acquiring the Spider-Sense emote and "Spider-Verse" Parachute, you may equip them via the vault.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes