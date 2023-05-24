Free Fire x Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse collaboration announced

Free Fire has had several memorable global collaborations in the past, including some involving celebrities, TV shows, films, and more. These occasions elevated the in-game experience to an entirely new level with rich in-game content. Now, Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse — the highly awaited movie featuring Marvel Comics character Miles Morales — is going to be involved in a crossover with Free Fire.

This exciting news about the collaboration was recently unveiled on Indian social media handles for the title's MAX version. A post with the caption “Guess who’s coming” contains three images featuring silhouettes of animated characters from that movie. A text displayed in the bottom-right corner of each image confirms the crossover.

Garena announces Free Fire x Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse announced

The developers revealed Free Fire’s newest collaboration with Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse on May 24, 2023, via a social media post. This marks the second global collaboration Garena’s battle royale title is seeing in 2023. The first one concerned Devil May Cry 5 and was quite successful, garnering praise from players worldwide.

The Singapore-based company only announced the Spider-Man partnership and is yet to share specific details about when its content will enter Free Fire. However, given that the ongoing OB39 version will end in about a week, players can expect this collaboration to begin after OB40's release on May 31, 2023.

Furthermore, players can certainly look forward to a broad array of cosmetics in Free Fire and its MAX version as a result of this Spider-Man crossover. This is based on previous collaborations with another movie and web series: Venom: Let there be Carnage and La Casa De Papel, respectively.

Upcoming Free Fire MAX OB40 update

OB40 update is set to release very soon (Image via Garena)

Free Fire MAX OB40 will be available to players at the end of this month and is set to bring multiple new features; some of the important changes it will introduce are as follows:

New Milestones

CS Updates - Option to play with two active skills, new zone: Rim Nam, and multiple adjustments

BR Updates - New Gloo Wall maker feature and quicker loading time for matches

Social experience updates with a quick message and improved invite experience

Character updates and adjustments, including Awaken Alok and the new Sonia character

Multiple weapon updates

With the highlights of OB40 having been revealed by Garena, this update seems to cover a lot of ground and is expected to improve Free Fire's gaming experience on an overall level.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes